Dangote to use refinery’s tank farms this year as a warm-up before full operations.

The Dangote Refinery, dubbed to be Africa’s largest oil refinery will not start full operations until the end of 2020 .

Dangote says the crude unit which left China a few days ago is expected to arrive in Nigeria by the end of October.

Tank farms at the Dangote refinery in Lagos may be completed this year and used as a warm-up for full-scale operations by the end of 2020.

Giuseppe Surace, Dangote refinery’s chief operations officer, stated this in an interview with Reuters.

According to the report, Surace said the tanks will be connected to five “single point mooring buoys” (SPMs), which will allow the refinery complex to pump crude straight into tanks from large ships at sea and pump products back out onto boats of any size. “The SPMs will be the primary method of supplying oil products from the refinery,” the report added.

The refinery CEO said the team might consider using the tanks as training or as a depot before the refinery’s production starts.

“We will be able to complete the (refinery) project by the end of next year – mechanical completion,” Reuters quoted Dangote Group Executive Director Devakumar Edwin in a report.

Crude unit to reach Nigeria by the end of October 2019

The unit, which is believed to be the world's largest atmospheric crude tower, will process heavy crude oils at the Dangote Refinery.

Aliko Dangote’s refinery dreams

Aliko Dangote is building a 'crazy' $10 billion oil refinery and petrochemical complex located at the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) Free Trade Zone in Lekki-Lagos.

The project comes with an expectation of a daily production capacity of 600,000 barrels per day, generate 9,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs for Nigerians and foreign experts.