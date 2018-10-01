Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Dead Macy's, Sears, and JCPenney stores are giving way to a new trend in shopping — here's what's replacing them (SHLD, M, JCP)


Strategy Dead Macy's, Sears, and JCPenney stores are giving way to a new trend in shopping — here's what's replacing them (SHLD, M, JCP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Closing Sears, JCPenney, and Macy's stores are increasingly being replaced by gyms, grocery stores, and off-price retailers. Companies moving into dead department stores include Whole Foods, Planet Fitness, Target, and Burlington Coat Factory, according to a JLL report.

Sears stores are being replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC Movie theaters, Mariano's food stores, and off-price chains like Burlington Coat Factory. play

Sears stores are being replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC Movie theaters, Mariano's food stores, and off-price chains like Burlington Coat Factory.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Grocery stores, gyms, and movie theatres are replacing Sears, JCPenney, and Macy's stores across the United States.
  • Companies replacing these department stores include Whole Foods, Planet Fitness, H&M, Target, and Burlington Coat Factory, according to a JLL report.
  • Non-retail and non-restaurant companies now make up nearly a quarter of mall space in the US, up from about 19% in 2012, according to JLL.


Shopping malls are drastically changing as department stores, their biggest and often most lucrative tenants, shutter hundreds of locations across the United States.

Gyms, off-price retailers, and grocery stores are rushing to fill the space once occupied by many department stores, according to a recent report by the commercial real estate company JLL.

Sears stores are being replaced by Planet Fitness gyms, AMC Movie theaters, Mariano's food stores, and off-price chains like Burlington Coat Factory, the report found.

Meanwhile, Macy's stores have been turned into Lifetime Fitness gyms, Whole Foods grocery stores, and furniture retailers like HomeSense and Home Goods, according to the report. JCPenney and Bon-Ton locations have been replaced by Marshalls, H&M, Target, and Shop-Rite.

The new tenants are changing the face of malls across the country.

Non-retail and non-restaurant companies now make up nearly a quarter of mall space in the US, up from about 19% in 2012, according to JLL.

The replacement tenants reflect a massive shift in how Americans are spending their money. Food and entertainment spending have been gaining wallet share for the last several years, while spending on apparel and accessories has waned.

Here's a roundup of what's replacing department stores at malls across the US, according to JLL.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Strategy These are the top 10 African universities right nowbullet
2 Strategy Some of the most valuable words in Scrabble use a Q without a...bullet
3 Strategy 11 things you should do in the 15 minutes before a job...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Trader Joes
Strategy Trader Joe's execs explain why employees always wear Hawaiian shirts
Primera Air was designed to be a no-frills airline.
Strategy I flew from the US to London in economy on Primera Air, the budget airline that just announced it's filing for bankruptcy. Here's what it was like.
Nick Hanauer is a founder of Second Ave Partners in Seattle.
Strategy A wealthy venture capitalist who fought for raising the minimum wage in Seattle is on a mission to increase pay across America
null
Strategy Why silk is so expensive
X
Advertisement