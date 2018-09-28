Dead Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores are being resurrected as Halloween costume shops

news

Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores closed for good earlier this summer, and some are now being resurrected as Halloween costume shops.

Stores like Spirit Halloween and Halloween City, which are only open for a few months each year, are setting up shop in abandoned Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

But signage, wallpaper, and other remnants of the defunct toy retailer are everywhere, making the stores even more eerie, according to shoppers who shared their experiences on Twitter.

All of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the United States closed for good in June, after the company filed a motion to liquidate its business. Toys R Us had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017.

Toys R Us' and Babies R Us' closing left more than 700 empty storefronts across the US.

Now, some of those stores are being resurrected as Halloween costume shops.

For temporary Halloween stores like Spirit Halloween and Halloween City, which are only open from late August through early November, the summer Toys R Us closures provided the perfect opportunity to move in.

Some who have visited the repurposed Babies R Us locations are calling the Halloween stores the "hermit crab" of retail, waiting for empty stores to pop up so they can move in.

But remnants of the toy stores are everywhere. The Toys R Us wallpaper and logo are still hanging, the colorful checkered floors are still in tact, and giant photos of babies are hanging over creepy costumes.

And people are finding it, well, creepy. Some shared their reactions on Twitter.