DIYlaw Technologies Limited, Nigerian legal tech startup is organizing a one-day business fair tagged The Business of Business (BOB).

The vision behind BOB, which is an annual event, is to help entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses that can attract investment and scale regionally and globally.

“The Business of Business will not just teach good business practices but will also educate on how to build businesses that will outlive its founders”. These are the words of Odunoluwa Longe the co-founder and CEO of DIYlaw.

The high point of the Business of Business which is slated to hold on October 11, 2018 at 10 Degrees Event Centre Oregun, Lagos is the opportunity for entrepreneurs to connect with service providers and subject matter experts. Entrepreneurs get to enjoy free one-on-one consultation with these consultants and get tailored solutions to their business needs. Consultants will hail from various fields ranging from Legal, Human Resources, Business Development, Accounting, Digital Marketing, Product Development, Operations and other sectors.

The theme and goal for BOB, 2018 is "Building the Business that runs your Business" and it will include a showcase of accomplished entrepreneurs, notably veterans such as Mrs. Ibukun Awosika the Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Limited and Founder The Chair Centre, and Mr. Gbenga Oyebode the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode which is Nigeria’s foremost commercial law firm and who recently got featured in Forbes Africa.

Other panelists include Mr. Kola Aina of Ventures Platform, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi of FATE Foundation, Mr. Akin Oyebode of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Mrs. Obi Oragwu of Wardrobe Merchant, Mrs. Jane Maduegbuna of Afrinolly, Mr. Noble Igwe of 360nobs and Style Vitae, Ms. Affiong Williams of Reelfruit, Mr. Peter Obadre of Digital Encode, Mr. Bola Monite of Firmus Capital, Ms. Ife Durosinmi-Etti of Accessing Grants for Startups. The Moderators for the various panels are Mr. Fola Olatunji-David of Google Nigeria, Ms. Tosin Olaseinde of MoneyAfrica, and Mrs. Tomie Balogun of Midas Capital.

This event is sponsored by Union Bank, the Lagos Innovates Initiative of the LSETF (Lagos State Employment Trust Fund), Tastee Fried Chicken and Flutterwave. Supporting Partners include Grow with Google, Hague Institute for the Internationalization of Law, British Council, Business Insider, FATE Foundation, Printivo, Tizeti, TBCA and The Longe Practice, LP.

DIYlaw is Nigeria’s foremost legal technology company, creating access to legal services and information for businesses. The company empowers entrepreneurs by providing access to simplified and quality legal services at affordable prices using technology, legal know-how and project management.

Winners of the 2015, Hague Institute for the Internalization of Law (HiiL), SME Empowerment Innovating Justice Challenge, 2018 Pitch at Palace, Commonwealth and several other awards, DIYlaw is a female-founded company run by a committed team, operating from Lagos, Nigeria.

For more information on The Business of Business, please visit www.businessofbusinees.ng and for DIYlaw, please visit www.diylaw.ng