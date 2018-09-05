Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

'DO NOT EAT THIS CEREAL': CDC warns customers not to buy Honey Smacks after at least 130 people fall sick (K)


Strategy 'DO NOT EAT THIS CEREAL': CDC warns customers not to buy Honey Smacks after at least 130 people fall sick (K)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak spanning 36 states. The outbreak has sickened at least 130 people.

Honey Smacks play

Honey Smacks

(Business Insider)

  • The CDC posted an alert on Wednesday advising all retailers not to sell any Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal after 30 more people have fallen sick.
  • The cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak spanning 36 states, sickening at least 130 people. No deaths have been reported.
  • Salmonella infections cause symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can also lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The CDC is advising retailers to stop selling Kellogg's Honey Smacks after more people have fallen sick.

The product has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has now sickened at least 130 people across 36 states. Among those sickened, 34 people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

The Kellogg Company initially issued a recall in June for the affected cereal, which includes 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal with "best if used before" dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.

In July, the CDC alerted customers on Twitter, writing, "Do not eat this cereal" after 100 people had reported falling sick. The organization is now advising customers not to eat any Honey Smacks products with earlier dates as they could also be contaminated.

"CDC continues to recommend consumers not eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. People who recently became ill report eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal that they had in their homes," it said on Wednesday.

The illnesses reported to the CDC occurred between March 3 and August 7, affecting people ranging in age from less than one year to 95 years old. Most people interviewed by the CDC reported eating cold cereal in the week before they became ill.

The investigation is ongoing, the CDC said.

Salmonella infections cause symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It can also lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Top Articles

1 Strategy 11 things unsuccessful people do over long weekendsbullet
2 Strategy Here are the 8 major initiatives China is planning to...bullet
3 Strategy A day in the life of the richest person in the world, Jeff...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Airlines need more pilots.
Strategy Airlines are 'desperate' for new pilots, and the shortage is contributing to cancelled routes that are taking a toll on little communities
Service workers celebrate in 2016 after California passed a bill that gradually raises the minimum wage until it reaches $15.00 per hour in 2022.
Strategy 20 years of government data says raising the minimum wage could be good for workers, businesses, and the economy
"The quiet Beatle" George Harrison passed on one last message of love in his final breaths.
Strategy 13 of the most famous last words in history
null
Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually correct