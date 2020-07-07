The Minister said this at a Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

He said when domestic flights resume operations no food will be served. This forms part of the measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“For domestic operations, there will be no food. No food will be given to reduce contamination level and we will allow you to come with your mask. “Like the MD of FAAN said the other day, we see it as your private thing. So, you have to bring your mask, they don’t have to be the fancy ones.”

When asked what the role of the cabin crew will be since no passenger will be served onboard, he said the cabin crew’s job was not to offer tea to passengers.

“They came into the industry because of people who were getting air-sick so we thought we would be putting nurses in the airplane to look after those people who are sick. Since then, they metamorphosed and became something new.”

“They want to now give you tea because many people don’t get sick anymore. They will give you coffee, offer you food and drinks, and so on.”

“So the main purpose of the cabin staff is to ensure that we all remain safe for your welfare and your health.”