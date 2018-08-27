Dunkin' is dropping he 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out

news

Dunkin' Donuts is dropping "Donuts" from its name, and fans aren't happy about it.

The first Dunkin' store to drop the "Donuts" was in Quincy, MA, in late 2017. Now, the change is rolling out to 30 more Boston-area locations and 20 nationwide locations.

The name change is a small part of a major rebrand that includes adding cold brew taps and digital ordering kiosks, but fans are worried what the change means for their favorite chain.

The name change doesn't come as a surprise — the Massachusetts-based coffee empire began testing the name Dunkin' at a handful of Massachusetts locations late last year, according to Eater.

The "Dunkin'" concept is part of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro infused cold brew, and digital kiosks to order at. The first Dunkin' concept was opened at a Quincy, MA location. By the end of the year, the new concept will be at 30 locations in Boston and 20 nationwide.

But not everyone is thrilled about the change — some fans are confused...

...but many people are angry about it. "They literally invented the word "Donut". They should keep it forever," wrote Twitter user @larocciDave.