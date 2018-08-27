Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Dunkin' is dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out


Strategy Dunkin' is dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dunkin' Donuts began testing the name Dunkin' at a few Massachusetts locations in late 2017. Now the name change is rolling out to about 50 locations nationwide, and Dunkin' Donuts' fans aren't happy about it.

The new Dunkin' stores won't have "Donuts" in the name. play

The new Dunkin' stores won't have "Donuts" in the name.

(Dunkin' Donuts)

  • Dunkin' Donuts is dropping "Donuts" from its name, and fans aren't happy.
  • The first Dunkin' store to drop the "Donuts" was in Quincy, Massachusetts, in late 2017. Now the change is rolling out to 30 more Boston-area locations and 20 nationwide locations.
  • The name change is a small part of a major rebrand that includes adding cold-brew taps and digital ordering kiosks, but fans are worried what the change means for their favorite chain.

Dunkin' Donuts is dropping "Donuts" from its name, and fans aren't happy about it.

The name change doesn't come as a surprise — the Massachusetts-based coffee empire began testing the name Dunkin' at a handful of Massachusetts locations late last year, according to Eater.

The Dunkin' concept is part of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro infused cold brew, and digital kiosks to order at. The first Dunkin' concept was opened at a Quincy,Massachusetts, location. By the end of the year, the new concept will be at 30 locations in Boston and 20 nationwide.

But not everyone is thrilled about the change; some fans are confused.

...but many people are angry about it. "They literally invented the word "Donut". They should keep it forever," wrote Twitter user @larocciDave.

Top Articles

1 Strategy 19 tricks for reading people's body languagebullet
2 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
3 Strategy These are the top 20 family-friendly airlines in the world,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Allbirds
Strategy Walmart should buy these 3 startups to take on Amazon, according to Morgan Stanley (WMT, AMZN)
Marie Forleo found out she was "allergic" to going to an office everyday.
Strategy A business coach with an online empire says there was a clear sign every job she tried wasn't meant to be her career
AutoX will use a modified Lincoln MKZ vehicle in its grocery delivery pilot.
Strategy An under-the-radar self-driving car startup is launching California's first autonomous grocery delivery
Good bosses inspire you to achieve your goals.
Strategy 7 lessons I never forgot from the best bosses I ever had