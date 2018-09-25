Dunkin' is officially dropping the 'Donuts' from its name — and people are freaking out

Dunkin' Donuts is officially dropping "Donuts" from its name, and fans aren't happy about it.

The name change doesn't come as a surprise — the Massachusetts-based coffee empire began testing the name Dunkin' at a handful of Massachusetts locations late last year, according to Eater.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would be changing its name to just Dunkin' at all of its US stores by January.

The Dunkin' concept is part of a major rebrand that includes a new store design, drinks like nitro-infused cold brew, and digital ordering kiosks.

Now that the name change is permanent, some fans aren't sure how to feel. Some people seem to think it won't make much of a difference, though for varying reasons.

Many people are poking fun at the name change, comparing it to IHOP's recent temporary rebranding as IHOb.

But many Dunkin' fans are outraged at the name change.