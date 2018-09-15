Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Elizabeth Warren accuses Amazon of using a 'special information advantage' for 'anti-competitive' practices (AMZN)


Strategy Elizabeth Warren accuses Amazon of using a 'special information advantage' for 'anti-competitive' practices (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in conversation with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin, explained why she thinks big tech companies like Amazon should undergo more scrutiny. For Warren, the issue lies with Amazon acting both as a platform for sellers and as a direct seller itself.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Amazon. play

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called out Amazon.

(AP/Charles Krupa)

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren, in conversation with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin, explained why she thinks big tech companies like Amazon should undergo more scrutiny.
  • For Warren, the issue lies with Amazon acting both as a platform for sellers and as a direct seller itself, all while collecting data from those transactions.
  • "Amazon gets this special information advantage that it [can] then exploit to wipe out [a business]," Warren told Sorkin. "That is a serious problem."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren laid out her criticisms of Amazon — and why she thinks it should be scrutinized more closely.

Speaking with The New York Times' Andrew Ross Sorkin on Thursday, Warren centered her criticism on the fact that Amazon is both a marketplace — essentially, a platform for other sellers — and a direct retailer itself.

The problem, Warren says, is that Amazon gets the data from all of these sales and doesn't necessarily share it. With that information, Amazon can then create its own market conditions and develop a private-label brand.

"Amazon gets this special information advantage that it [can] then exploit to wipe out [a business]," Warren told Sorkin. "That is a serious problem."

Warren said that, ultimately, Amazon should not be in both businesses.

"You got to pick one business or the other, baby," Warren said. "You want to be a competitor, be a competitor. That's great. You want to be the platform provider that is a different function. If you're getting a huge competitive advantage from being a platform provider because of all this information you keep scraping off, then we no longer have competition going on."

Amazon did not immediately return Business Insider's request for comment.

Warren also compared Amazon's usage of data to Facebook's, arguing that people's information sometimes gets used in an "anti-competitive" way.

"I believe in markets," Warren said. "But I believe in markets where there's competition."

Amazon's Marketplace has grown to account for more than half of the brand's sales. Its growth is outpacing Amazon's sale of direct merchandise.

Amazon isn't the only online retailer that operates a marketplace while directly selling goods. Walmart also has a similar model.

Top Articles

1 Strategy Nigeria's Air Peace has ordered for 10 Boeing aircraft to...bullet
2 Strategy 10 of Kofi Annan's best, most inspirational quotesbullet
3 Strategy Forget Nairobi, here are the two best places to set up a...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Henri Bendel's flagship store on Fifth Avenue.
Strategy We visited 123-year-old luxury store Henri Bendel the day after it announced it would close, signaling the end of an era for retail (LB)
I kept asking myself, "What would Gwyneth Paltrow do?"
Strategy I skipped breakfast and worked out 2 hours a day like Gwyneth Paltrow — and it helped me break some of my worst habits
There are always free bananas in Amazon's Community Banana Stand.
Strategy Amazon and Apple don't provide employees with free lunches — here's where their employees go to eat instead
Jen and Wendy Yuengling run D.G. Yuengling &amp; Son with their two sisters and dad.
Strategy 2 of the 4 sisters behind Yuengling, America's largest independent brewery, explain how they're making the 190-year-old family beer business their own