Elon Musk has refollowed Grimes in the wake of a DOJ investigation, following rumors of the couple's breakup and a scandal involving rapper Azealia Banks (TSLA)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has re-followed the singer Grimes on Twitter.

The couple began dating in Spring 2018, but Musk unfollowed Grimes on Twitter and deleted his Instagram in late August.

The unfollowing came at a tumultuous time for Musk and Tesla, as the company faced scrutiny following Musk's claim he would take Tesla private.

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has reconnected with indie pop singer Grimes on Twitter.

As of Wednesday morning, Musk was once again following Grimes, after unfollowing the singer — who he had been previously been dating — in late August.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, began dating Musk in spring 2018. However, their relationship seemed to unravel during a tumultuous period for Musk and Tesla in August.

In mid-August, Musk set off a dramatic sequence of events for Tesla when he tweeted that he was taking the company private.

Soon after, rapper Azealia Banks said on social media that Musk and Grimes had ignored her after the singer invited her to collaborate on music and stay at one of the Tesla CEO's Los Angeles properties. Banks told Business Insider she saw Musk "scrounging for investors" after the CEO claimed he had funding secured to take Tesla private. After Banks' social media claims gained widespread media attention, Musk deleted his Instagram and unfollowed Grimes on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Musk did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the CEO's Twitter activity. Business Insider noticed the follow after Banks tweeted about it on Wednesday, theorizing that Musk may be trying to reconnect with Grimes "so she doesn’t make things worse for him."

Since unfollowing Grimes, Musk has announced that Tesla will stay public. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Tesla is facing a criminal investigation by the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California over Musk's statements about taking Tesla private.