Elon Musk is retiring 2 Tesla paint options to 'simplify' the fraught manufacturing process


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Elon Musk has decided to ditch two iconic Tesla color choices on Wednesday to help boost production ahead of what he called Tesla's "most amazing quarter" in history. Obsidian Black and Metallic Silver are being taken off the menu, he tweeted. But he said you could still get them if you pay extra.

Elon Musk said he is retiring two of seven Tesla color options from his electric car range on Wednesday — Obsidian Black Metallic and Metallic Silver – to help speed up production times.

The Tesla founder tweeted that he's cutting the two choices from his "menu" to "simplify manufacturing".

This is the Obsidian Black Tesla Model S.

There will be five remaining options available as of Wednesday – Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, Pearl-White Multi-Coat, and Red Multi-Coat.

Here's the scrapped Silver Metallic color on a Tesla Model S.

The decision may have something to do with the email Musk sent Tesla employees on Friday.

It said: "We are about to have the most amazing quarter in our history, building and delivering more than twice as many cars as we did last quarter."

Though the company has faced production issues, concerns about financial health, a reported investigation from the SEC, and questions about the decision-making of Musk.

Tesla on Tuesday said it manufactured 2,020 Model 3 vehicles in the last week of its first quarter – but missed its target of 2,500.

Some senior employees have recently jumped ship too, including head of HR Gabrielle Toledano.

You can still get the Obsidian Black & Silver Metallic colors as a special request, but Musk said it would be at a higher price.

