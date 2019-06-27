Bet9ja to expand into lottery business soon.

Business Insider SSA understands that the company is planning to use technology to break into the lottery business.

Bet9ja, a sports betting firm, is planning to venture into lottery business, a source familiar with the discussions told Business Insider SSA by Pulse.

Unlike sports betting where participants predict results and placing a wager on the outcome, a lottery is one in which participants draw up numbers at random for a prize.

The Sports betting company will run both activities simultaneously and banking on its customers' base and technology to outsmart the other players in the lotto business.

“It is more like an expansion away from the sports betting activity which is more complex to some people,” the source told BISSA.

For instance, if you buy something at the market place and you have a little balance of N100. Instead of doing away with it, you can easily use it to place a game.

No official announcement from Bet9ja yet.

Recently, the company also launched 'MORE THAN A BET', a campaign aimed at transforming lives, empowering youth and contributing to Nigeria's socio-economic development.

Through 'More Than A Bet,' the company plans to go beyond its core social corporate responsibility by supporting more causes and contributing positively to the Nigerian economy.

Commenting on the campaign, Ayo Ojuroye, the Managing Director and Co-Founder, Bet9ja, revealed that with the company's foothold across Nigeria, the firm currently employs over 40,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly.

Ojuroye said the company will continue to seek ways to empower Nigerians economically so as to help more people achieve their dream of enhanced livelihood.