Figuring out what to put and how to put these details on your CV or resume can be tricky.

This is where Paystack's workshop - 'Pimp My CV! How To Make Your Resume Standout' - comes in.

The speakers from the session shared some tips that you can use to make a perfect CV/resume.

Putting together the perfect Curriculum vitae (CV) or resume is not just about adding your many years of work experience or using the best font.

According to Paystack speakers, Kharis Izevbizua and Adebola Adeola, it is mostly about how you choose to arrange these details. For these experts, using the right structure is the best way to ensure that you make a great first impression on your prospective employers.

The purpose of using the proper structure is to avoid irritating or annoying the hiring manager and increasing your chances of getting hired.

The speakers shared their guide during a workshop called 'Pimp My CV! How To Make Your Resume Standout', which held at the ongoing Social Media Week in Lagos state.

Here is the best way to structure your CV according to these two experts:

Start with your personal information

The first thing on your document should always be your personal information. Start with your name written in bold letters then your contact details- email address and phone number.

Izevbizua, Paystack's Product Specialist, recommends using your names for your email address. For instance, choose Kemiaderemi@yahoo.com over thathotbabe@yahoo.com.

Adding personal details like your date of birth, age is completely unnecessary. See other irrelevant things to avoid putting in your CV here.

Putting a link to your Linkedin account or other social media accounts is okay if it is relevant to the position.

Work experience

Your personal information should be followed by your work experience. Usually, people start with the latest to the oldest but this is not the case for Izevbizu.

For her, the most relevant ones should come first. For instance, the position you are applying for is a communications manager, she says it makes no sense to start with experiences that have nothing to do with this particular position.

Adeola, who works with Paystack's Projects, stresses the need for details. His advice is to avoid blanket statements and take the opportunity to sell your achievements properly.

Instead of simply writing, 'I worked as a salesperson,' put 'I worked with a team to increase sales from N100, 000 to N5000, 000 within three months.' The latter tells your prospective employer you know how to do your job.

His strategy is to tell your prospective employer the problem you identified, and how you solved it with ample evidence.

Educational qualifications

For anyone who lacks work experience, this should be the second category on your cv. You can skip your primary and secondary information except it is required.

For those with work experience, this should be the third thing on your CV.

Other things to add on your CV include

Volunteering experiences

Skills

Hobbies and interests

These three must be relevant to the role you are applying for. You can skip them if they are not.

Both experts strongly kick against designing your CV. Their advice- keep things simple and you will be good.