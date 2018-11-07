news

Facebook wants in on retail.

On Monday, the social network announced a new partnership with Macy's to bring a selection of smaller brands sold on Facebook and Instagram to its stores.

These brands will be showcased in the department store's pop-up area, "The Market," which launched earlier this year as a way to bring lesser-known brands into stores. Roughly 100 different brands sold on Facebook and Instagram will be featured in nine Macy's stores through February.

Facebook is following in the footsteps of Amazon, which has been growing its brick-and-mortar presence in the United States through its acquisition of Whole Foods, a partnership with Kohl's, and new temporary and permanent stores.

In addition to growing its fleet of bookstores and launching the Amazon Go stores, it recently opened a new store concept, known as Amazon 4-star, that stocks only items that have an average customer rating of four stars or above on its site — the best of the best, it says. These stores have a mix of products, from Amazon's own devices and other consumer electronics to kitchen and home products, toys, games, and books.

Since Amazon opened its first 4-star location in September, two more have joined the store fleet.

Amazon has also been rolling out pop-up stores in various malls and opening store-in-store locations at various Kohl's stores. These micro-stores carry an assortment of Amazon products and accessories, enabling customers to test out products in person.