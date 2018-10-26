Pulse.com.gh logo
Fascinating photos show what it's like to have some of the wildest commutes in the world

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The average commuter usually rides in a bus, train, or car, but for some commuters around the world, swimming or zip lining to work is just as normal.

A lack of bridges in Pakistan prompts alternative transportation. play

A lack of bridges in Pakistan prompts alternative transportation.

(EMILIO MORENATTI/AP)

  • The average commute to work or school is in a bus, train, car, or by foot.
  • But for some commuters around the world, swimming or zip lining is a daily mode of transportation.
  • Weather conditions can also impact a work commute. When a snowstorm hit New York City, a commuter decided to ski to the office.

For some of the most populated cities in the world, a morning commute during rush hour brings streets to a standstill and turns public transportation into a nightmare.

For some of the most populated cities in the world, a morning commute during rush hour brings streets to a standstill and turns public transportation into a nightmare.

In Mumbai, India, more than 7.2 million workers commute using the Mumbai transit system daily, which makes almost 3,000 trips per day. A village in Sichuan, China, has school children scale a giant steel ladder up an 800-meter, or 2,624-foot, mountain to get to class.

Extreme weather can alter daily commutes, too. A commuter in New York City skied to work after a snowstorm hit the streets. Flooded streets in Asuncion, Paraguay, prompts commuters to use horse-drawn wagons to travel.

Check out some alternative ways workers are commuting to the office around the world.

If the snow is too much for New York City commuters, skiing is always an alternative option to get to work.

If the snow is too much for New York City commuters, skiing is always an alternative option to get to work.

If the snow is too much for New York City commuters, skiing is always an alternative option to get to work.

(John Minchillo/AP)

Source: AP



Snow is ubiquitous in Alaska, where several remote villages require locals to travel by dog sled.

Snow is ubiquitous in Alaska, where several remote villages require locals to travel by dog sled.

Snow is ubiquitous in Alaska, where several remote villages require locals to travel by dog sled.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Source: The Telegraph



People use reindeer sleds in the Western Siberian region of Russia.

People use reindeer sleds in the Western Siberian region of Russia.

People use reindeer sleds in the Western Siberian region of Russia.

(Mikhail Metzel/AP)

Source: AP



During the warmer months, Hoboken, New Jersey, resident Zach Schwitzky kayaks across the Hudson River into Manhattan daily for work. It takes him 20 minutes to cross the river but his commute is 45 minutes door to door.

(Christopher Penler/Shutterstock)

Source: CNN



Earlier this year, Scott Holt went viral for paddle boarding across the Hudson River because he was late for a work meeting. The Jersey City resident decided to forgo public transit and made it to work in 30 minutes — just on time for his meeting.

Earlier this year, Scott Holt went viral for paddle boarding across the Hudson River because he was late for a work meeting. The Jersey City resident decided to forgo public transit and made it to work in 30 minutes — just on time for his meeting.

Earlier this year, Scott Holt went viral for paddle boarding across the Hudson River because he was late for a work meeting. The Jersey City resident decided to forgo public transit and made it to work in 30 minutes — just on time for his meeting.

(Eunice Rivers/News 4)

Source: Business Insider



For over 17 years, Gabriel Horchler has rowed five miles to the Library of Congress for work, down the Anacostia river from Maryland to Washington, DC.

Gabriel Horchler. play

Gabriel Horchler.

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Source: The Washington Post, AP



Benjamin David, a commuter in Munich, Germany, swims upstream to work. "Sometimes I hear commuters yelling at each other up on the riverbank while I'm having fun watching ducklings and squirrels," he wrote in an article for The Guardian.

(Elise Amendola/AP)

Source: The Guardian



In North Wales, Paul Cox commutes to work using a motor-powered paraglide.

(Francois Mori/AP)

Source: BBC



David Grimes, an IT manager in England, kite surfs to work, according to a 2007 Daily Mail story. On average, it takes him 30 minutes to get to work, traveling at about 20 miles per hour.

(Michael Dwyer/AP)

Source: Daily Mail



Meanwhile, some commuters take to the skies. Frantisek Hadrava lives 15 kilometers, or 9.3 miles, away from work in the Czech Republic. He built a plane and flies to work daily. The flight takes less than seven minutes and he parks it in his office's parking lot, taking up four car spaces.

(Stacey Newman/Shutterstock)

Source: Getty



In Georgia, cable cars in Chiatura take people to and from work, hovering hundreds of feet above the ground.

In Georgia, cable cars in Chiatura take people to and from work, hovering hundreds of feet above the ground.

In Georgia, cable cars in Chiatura take people to and from work, hovering hundreds of feet above the ground.

(Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Source: AP



The cable cars in Pakistan are more like glorified chairs on rope.

play

(EMILIO MORENATTI/AP)

Source: AP



Commuters in Bolivia use the world's highest cable car system that transports thousands of people about 4,000 meters, or more than 13,000 feet, above sea level.

Commuters in Bolivia use the world's highest cable car system that transports thousands of people about 4,000 meters, or more than 13,000 feet, above sea level.

Commuters in Bolivia use the world's highest cable car system that transports thousands of people about 4,000 meters, or more than 13,000 feet, above sea level.

(Juan Karita/AP)

Source: AP



Cable cars are also a common mode of transportation for workers in Brazil.

Cable cars are also a common mode of transportation for workers in Brazil.

Cable cars are also a common mode of transportation for workers in Brazil.

(Leo Correa/AP)

Source: AP



A zip line takes children to school in Columbia, which reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

A zip line takes children to school in Columbia, which reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

A zip line takes children to school in Columbia, which reaches speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

(WISE Channel/YouTube)

Source: BBC



In Sichuan, China, 20 school children scale a giant steel ladder up an 800 meter, or 2,624-foot, plateau to get to class.

In Sichuan, China, 20 school children scale a giant steel ladder up an 800 meter, or 2,624-foot, plateau to get to class.

In Sichuan, China, 20 school children scale a giant steel ladder up an 800 meter, or 2,624-foot, plateau to get to class.

(BBC News/YouTube)

Source: BBC



And that's an improvement from the vine and wooden ladders that were replaced in 2016.

And that's an improvement from the vine and wooden ladders that were replaced in 2016.

And that's an improvement from the vine and wooden ladders that were replaced in 2016.

(BBC News/YouTube)

Source: BBC



In Venice, Italy, commuters use water taxis to get to school, work, and home from any of the 14 taxis stations around the city. A water taxi can hold up to 10 people at a time depending on size.

In Venice, Italy, commuters use water taxis to get to school, work, and home from any of the 14 taxis stations around the city. A water taxi can hold up to 10 people at a time depending on size.

In Venice, Italy, commuters use water taxis to get to school, work, and home from any of the 14 taxis stations around the city. A water taxi can hold up to 10 people at a time depending on size.

(Luca Bruno/AP)

Source: Europe for Visitors



People in Bangladesh commute in boats similar to canoes — even in the rain.

People in Bangladesh commute in boats similar to canoes — even in the rain.

People in Bangladesh commute in boats similar to canoes — even in the rain.

(Saurabh Das/AP)

Source: AP



The trains in Bangladesh are some of the most crowded for commuters, many of whom risk riding on the roof or hang onto the sides.

The trains in Bangladesh are some of the most crowded for commuters, many of whom risk riding on the roof or hang onto the sides.

The trains in Bangladesh are some of the most crowded for commuters, many of whom risk riding on the roof or hang onto the sides.

(A.M. Ahad/AP)

Source: AP



Commuters also hold onto the side of trains in Soweto, South Africa.

Commuters also hold onto the side of trains in Soweto, South Africa.

Commuters also hold onto the side of trains in Soweto, South Africa.

(Themba Hadebe/AP)

Source: AP



More than 7.5 million workers commute daily using the Mumbai transit system, which makes almost 3,000 trips a day.

More than 7.5 million workers commute daily using the Mumbai transit system, which makes almost 3,000 trips a day.

More than 7.5 million workers commute daily using the Mumbai transit system, which makes almost 3,000 trips a day.

(Rajanish Kakade/AP)

Source: AP



To compare, Grand Central Station sees 750,000 commuters daily.

To compare, Grand Central Station sees 750,000 commuters daily.

To compare, Grand Central Station sees 750,000 commuters daily.

(Donald King/AP)

Source: Grand Central Terminal



Several commuters in China choose to bike to work alongside other cycling commuters, making for an epic traffic jam.

Several commuters in China choose to bike to work alongside other cycling commuters, making for an epic traffic jam.

Several commuters in China choose to bike to work alongside other cycling commuters, making for an epic traffic jam.

(Eugene Hoshiko/AP)


North Korean commuters can be easily spotted in their suits on bikes.

North Korean commuters can be easily spotted in their suits on bikes.

North Korean commuters can be easily spotted in their suits on bikes.

(Dita Alangkara/AP)


Meanwhile, some commuters in Bangladesh pay others to bike them around.

Meanwhile, some commuters in Bangladesh pay others to bike them around.

Meanwhile, some commuters in Bangladesh pay others to bike them around.

(A.M. Ahad/AP)

Source: AP



In New Delhi, commuters hail rickshaws.

In New Delhi, commuters hail rickshaws.

In New Delhi, commuters hail rickshaws.

(Tsering Topgyal/AP)

Source: AP



Flooded streets in Asuncion, Paraguay, prompt commuters to use horse-drawn wagons.

Flooded streets in Asuncion, Paraguay, prompt commuters to use horse-drawn wagons.

Flooded streets in Asuncion, Paraguay, prompt commuters to use horse-drawn wagons.

(Jorge Saenz/AP)

Source: AP



Some Haitian commuters squeeze on motorcycles to travel.

Some Haitian commuters squeeze on motorcycles to travel.

Some Haitian commuters squeeze on motorcycles to travel.

(Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)

Source: AP



Taiwanese commuters use motor scooters, too. There are 15.09 million motorcycles in Taiwan, or 67.6 for every 100 people.

Taiwanese commuters use motor scooters, too. There are 15.09 million motorcycles in Taiwan, or 67.6 for every 100 people.

Taiwanese commuters use motor scooters, too. There are 15.09 million motorcycles in Taiwan, or 67.6 for every 100 people.

(Wally Santana/AP)

Source: AP



Meanwhile, tobacco farmers in Cuba pile on to a truck bed to head to work.

Meanwhile, tobacco farmers in Cuba pile on to a truck bed to head to work.

Meanwhile, tobacco farmers in Cuba pile on to a truck bed to head to work.

(Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Source: AP



Trams are a popular mode of transportation for North Korean commuters.

Trams are a popular mode of transportation for North Korean commuters.

Trams are a popular mode of transportation for North Korean commuters.

(Kin Cheung/AP)


Trams are also used in Turkey, traveling through the middle of crowded streets.

Trams are also used in Turkey, traveling through the middle of crowded streets.

Trams are also used in Turkey, traveling through the middle of crowded streets.

(Emrah Gurel/AP)

Source: AP



Heavy traffic jams make for a slow morning commute in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Heavy traffic jams make for a slow morning commute in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Heavy traffic jams make for a slow morning commute in Kabul, Afghanistan.

(Rahmat Gul/AP)

Source: AP



For commuters in Bangalore, India, rush hour brings the streets to a standstill.

For commuters in Bangalore, India, rush hour brings the streets to a standstill.

For commuters in Bangalore, India, rush hour brings the streets to a standstill.

(Aijaz Rahi/AP)

Source: AP



