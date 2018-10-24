news

Fashion Nova is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about brands on the internet.

Thanks to endorsements from celebrities including Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, the brand has shot to fame and now has 13.5 million followers on Instagram. In Piper Jaffray's recent survey of teen spending habits, it was voted the No. 6 preferred website, beating out Adidas and Forever 21.

survey of teen spending habits, it was voted the No. 6 preferred website, beating out Adidas and Forever 21.

The company has shot to fame in a relatively short period of time thanks to a host of endorsements on Instagram from influencers and celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Cardi B.

In 2017, it was one of the most-searched brands on Google, beating out well-known luxury brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Earlier this week, it ranked as the No. 6 preferred website for young people in Piper Jaffray's semi-annual survey of teen spending habits.

Find out how this brand grew to have 13.5 million followers on Instagram in just five years:

Fashion Nova is known for its Kardashian-esque aesthetic, selling affordable bodycon dresses and tight, high-waisted pants.

The majority of its clothing costs between $20 and $50. However, there are some more pricey pieces.

Dresses cost between $9.99 and $299.99.

While the brand is best known online, it actually started off in the mall. Its founder, Richard Saghian, opened the first store in 2006, in Panorama Mall in Panorama City, California.

Several years later, in 2013, Saghian launched Fashionnova.com. From the start, Saghian used Instagram as a way to direct shoppers to the website, frequently posting photos of best-selling items.

Instagram is now an integral part of Fashion Nova's sales process.

Its best marketing tools are influencers and celebrities, such as Cardi B and Kylie Jenner, who post photographs of themselves on Instagram wearing and promoting the clothing.

See one of Jenner's Instagram posts about Fashion Nova here.

Most influencers receive free clothes in exchange for promoting the brand. Jenner is paid for her endorsements, however, and one of her posts can drive north of $50,000 in sales for Fashion Nova, according to its founder.

"A post from Kylie's page is better than any Super Bowl ad," Saghian told The Cut in 2017.

Rapper Cardi B has been promoting the brand since its early days online.

"Before she even started her musical career, she was shopping Fashion Nova," Saghian said in an interview with Paper in May.

"I worked with her all the way back in 2014 or 2015. She was a personality and she had really great content on her social media. And we loved her style so we would always work with her."

Thanks to these celebrity promotions, the brand has exploded in popularity. It now boasts an Instagram following of 13.5 million.

Saghian told WWD in February that the company grew by 600% in 2017 and is profitable. He would not share specifics on the company's revenue.

New styles are constantly being posted to Instagram.

Saghian describes this as ultra-fast fashion. Over 1,000 new items are released each week.

It is able to speed up the supply chain time in part because it has access to over 1,000 manufacturers, many of which are located locally in the Los Angeles area.

Saghian told WWD that it takes the company just 48 hours to design and manufacture a product.

Items are photographed quickly and posted straight to Instagram.

This constant newness keeps customers coming back.

"It's important to have a lot of styles because our customers post so much online and need new clothes. We don't want girls showing up to the club in the same outfit. We need 50 different denim jackets. Not just one," Saghian told WWD.

It also offers speedy shipping options.

Customers that live within a 40-mile radius of Los Angeles have the option to order same-day delivery via Postmates.

This service has been temporarily suspended, however, as the company plans to open a new distribution center in November. The Postmates service is expected to be back in time for the holidays.

In the fall of 2016, it expanded its offering with a new collection called Fashion Nova Curve devoted to plus-size shoppers.

In June 2018, menswear followed.

