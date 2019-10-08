This is the first time an independent energy company in Africa is accomplishing such a feat.

The Independent Ghanaian energy company drilling in Deepwater offshore Ghana has hence joined the known exploration companies, mostly foreign-owned, who are currently either in production or exploration phase of operation in a Deepwater area.

The Chief Executive Officer of Springfield, Kevin Okyere made the revelation while he spoke to journalists.

According to him, the crew on board, the Stena Forth Drillship officially commenced the campaign which is expected to run over three months on the block believed to be highly prospective.

He added that it will test the Cenomanian potential to the East which already holds discovered resources.

Mr Okyere expressed confidence and hope that providence will smile on Ghanaians once again by having an indigenous company become a full player in the offshore business.

“That is our greatest hope and prayer, that this opens the doors for more Ghanaians to become significant players in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons,” he added.