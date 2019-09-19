The Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Delese A.A. Darko, said all commercial producers of both bottled and sachet water are to ensure that all labelling information on both primary and secondary packaging should be the same.

Mrs Darko added that this is effective October 1, 2019.

She further indicated that the name and contact details of the franchisee(s), where applicable, should be on the front of the pack or the principal display panel of the secondary and the primary package.

The font size on the product label should be at least half the size of the largest font on the label.

Mrs Darko revealed these new guidelines at a stakeholder engagement at the FDA head office in Accra last Monday.

The engagement was for the FDA to interact with the stakeholders and discuss the way forward on the new directives.