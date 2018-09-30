Former Navy SEAL commanders say the '4 laws of combat' are easily adapted to the business world

news

Jocko Willink and Leif Babin are former Navy SEAL commanders with a new book, "The Dichotomy of Leadership."

They have worked with more than 400 businesses since founding their leadership consulting firm, Echelon Front, in 2010.

They said the principles that governed their approach to combat are easily applicable to business.

Jocko Willink and Leif Babin have proven that the leadership principles they learned as Navy SEALs are just as effective in the business world.

Willink was the head of US Navy SEAL Team 3 Task Unit Bruiser, the most highly decorated US special operations unit of the Iraq War, and Babin was one of the two platoon leaders who reported to him. After their service, Willink and Babin founded Echelon Front in 2010 as a way to bring what they learned in the military to the business world.

They've spent the past eight years working with more than 400 businesses and putting on conferences.

The "laws of combat" that they developed in the military and passed on to other SEALs are straightforward, but also need to be implemented carefully, Willink and Babin told Business Insider in an interview about their new book, "The Dichotomy of Leadership."

Below, Willink introduces a concept and, in keeping with the theme of their book, Babin explains how each principle could be taken too far.

1. Cover and move

"You've got to look out for other people on your team and you've got to look out for other teams within your unit," Willink said. It's about not getting so focused on your own responsibilities that you forget that you are part of a team depending on you, or that your team is one of many in an organization that gives these teams a shared mission.

Taken too far: Babin added that "you could spend so much time trying to help someone else on the team that you're stepping on their toes and they get defensive. And you're actually creating a worse relationship with them as a result." Mutual respect, therefore, is crucial.

2. Keep things simple

As the leader of Task Unit Bruiser, Willink learned that a plan that may look impressive to his superiors, with its detail and complexity, would be meaningless if not every member of his team could follow along. A plan must be communicated to the team so that every member knows their responsibilities.

Taken too far: That said, Babin explained, keeping things simple does not mean omitting explanations. Leaders must recognize that the "why" behind a plan is as important as the "how."

3. Prioritize and execute

"You're going to have multiple problems and all those problems are going to occur at the same time," Willink said. "And when that happens, instead of trying to handle all those problems at the same time, what you have to do is pick the biggest problem that you have and focus your efforts, your personnel, and your resources on that."

Taken too far: Setting clear priorities is critical, Babin said, "yet you can get target fixated, and you get so focused on the highest priority task, that you're not able to see when a new priority emerges and you have to re-adjust." Therefore, leaders are in charge of determining what is most important but do not become so attached to the initial plan that they cannot adjust.

4. Decentralize command

Willink and Babin said that they found some readers of their first book, "Extreme Ownership," misinterpreted the thesis as meaning that they must micromanage their team in addition to accepting responsibility for everything good and bad that happens under their watch.

"As a leader on a team, you want everyone on your team to lead," Willink said. "And in order to make that happen, you've got to release some of that authority down to the lower ranks, so that they can make quick, decisive decisions out on the battlefield."

Taken too far: With that in mind, Babin said, there are situations "where the leader doesn't understand what's going on in the front lines. And they're too detached, they're too far back, they're not able to lead their team, and that results in failure."

Leaders must set the pace for their team and fully own that role, but still learn to trust each of their team members to make their own decisions when the situation calls for it.