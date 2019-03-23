The 2019 cohort selection tripled because of partnership from corporate organisations and government.

3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications representing 58% male, 42% female.

Through its $100 million Entrepreneurship Programme, the Foundation empowers 1,000 entrepreneurs annually, who receive $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to mentors and a 12-week training programme.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), an African philanthropy committed to empowering entrepreneurs, has selected over 3,000 applicants for the 2019 cohort of the Foundation’s flagship Entrepreneurship Programme.

3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications representing 58% male, 42% female. Some of the parameters used in selecting shortlisted applicants include feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, leadership skill and viability of the idea.

According to TEF, the 2019 cohort selection tripled because of partnership from corporate organisations and government.

Africa Development Bank is sponsoring 1,000 entrepreneurs, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is sponsoring 180 entrepreneurs, the Republic of Benin will empower 5 citizens with $200,000, Government of Botswana is sponsoring 20 entrepreneurs, Anambra in Nigeria is sponsoring 15 entrepreneurs from the state while US Consulate is sponsoring 20 entrepreneurs.

Every year, the foundation opens its application portal to African entrepreneurs, with businesses of less than three years old.

Through its $100 million Entrepreneurship Programme, the Foundation empowers 1,000 entrepreneurs annually, who receive $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to mentors, a 12-week training programme and opportunities to promote their businesses to a global audience.

Here are selected entrepreneurs from Kenya:

1. Agallo Joel Agan, Waste Management

2. Nyaga Ephantus E, Transportation

3. Ahenda Beatrice Ayoo, Fashion

4. Nyalwal Catherine Anyore, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

5. Aloys James Nyongesa, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

6. Nyamongo Crispino Nyangate, Healthcare

7. Athman Faiza Neshika, Media And Entertainment

8. Nyamosi Robert Onkangi, Healthcare

9. Atieno Sandra Domtilla, Energy/Power Generation

10. Nyariaro Brian Masi, Energy/Power Generation

11. Ayoo Elisha Daktek, Professional Services

12. Obeko Erick Juma, Energy/Power Generation

13. Ayuo Meshack Olali, Professional Services

14. Obonyo Maurice Sede, Haulage/ Logistics

15. Cherobon Everlyne Koech, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

16. Odhiambo Beryl Achieng, Transportation

17. Deche Leslie Fikiry, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

18. Odhiambo Stephen Odhiambo, Consulting

19. Diing Peter Manyang, Financial Services

20. Ogega Ezekial Mariita, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

21. Edung Jackline Ochola, Education And Training

22. Ogero Mercy Mon'Gina, Oil & Gas

23. Edward Awuonda Modongo, Media And Entertainment

24. Ogingo James Ogola, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

25. Kagocha Joyce Wairimu, Manufacturing

26. Okumu Philip Omondi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

27. Kamau Ken Kuria, Construction

28. Omambia Abigael Nyambeki, Waste Management

29. Kariuki Eric Gathirwa, Energy/Power Generation

30. Omondi Neville Harrison, Healthcare

31. Kennedy Stacy Mutindi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

32. Omondi Paul Otieno, Financial Services

33. Kimani Angela Murugi, Fashion

34. Omondi Raphael Erick, Manufacturing

35. Kimathi Nicholas Mugambi, Financial Services

36. Ongeri Jared Mekenye, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

37. Kisiangani Mildred Nafula, Consulting

38. Onyango Dickson Nyambori, Education And Training

39. Kobe Vivian A., Tourism/Hospitality

40. Onyango Steve Got, Construction

41. Konyino Susan Aluoch, Haulage/ Logistics

42. Otambo Maurice Okoth, Energy/Power Generation

43. Machora Mishael Atuti, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

44. Ouma Brian Omondi, Consulting

45. Mawia Janerose Ndugi, Manufacturing

46. Ounda Lawrence Otieno, Energy/Power Generation

47. Msio Gloria Mandi, Commercial/Retail

48. Owino Nicodemus Owino, Energy/Power Generation

49. Mucheru Woris Wambugu, ICT

50. Owuoko David Onyango, Energy/Power Generation

51. Mufunga Peter Mwembe, Waste Management

52. Pondo Christine Atieno, FMCG

53. Muma Brian Riogi, Waste Management

54. Rogova Felix Rogova, ICT

55. Mutambi Daniel Ananda, Education And Training

56. Singa Selemiah Odhiambo, Fashion

57. Muthoni Rachael Muthoni, FMCG

58. Thomas Clinton Ondicho, Commercial/Retail

59. Mutuku John Kyalo, Construction

60. Towet Jackline Chepkirui, ICT

61. Mwanza Joseph Muoki, Telecommunication

62. Wafula Simon Gidagui, Professional Services

63. Ndolo Dennis Obonyo, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

64. Waithaka James Kamau, Fashion

65. Nduko George Ayuka, Commercial/Retail

66. Waithaka John Mwaniki, Construction

67. Ndung'U Robert Kamau, ICT

68. Wambua Faith Mwikali, Commercial/Retaila

69. Ngugi George Njuguna, ICT

70. Wanderi Moses Kanyiri, Construction

71. Nguru Daniel Gichohi, Construction

72. Yussuf Benazir Mohamed, FMCG

73. Nyabuto Starford Nyakundi, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

74. Zipporah Elizabeth Wanjiku, Media And Entertainment