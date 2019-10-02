The school building which costs GH¢400,000, comes with a staff common room, a water reservoir and a walled compound. All the classrooms have also been fully furnished to provide a comfortable teaching and learning environment for both pupils and teachers.

Ray Sowah, Managing Director (MD) of GCB Bank shared the rationale behind the Bank’s involvement in the school project.

“The Bank’s construction of the classroom block was in response to a 2015 article published in the Daily Graphic which was requesting for assistance for the renovation of a school building which had just collapsed. The article also described the very unfavourable conditions under which the pupils were studying at the time”, he explained.

The construction of the classroom block is in fulfillment of GCB’s commitment to supporting education and the development of communities in which it operates. “This project is also contributing to the attainment of goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals which focuses on the provision of quality education for all”, the MD of GCB Bank added.

The construction of the school block was fully funded by GCB Bank under the supervision of the Donkorkrom branch of the Bank. The bank also received support from the Donkorkrom District Assembly and the Catholic Priest in the area.