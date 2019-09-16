His appointment was captured in a release issued on September 13, 2019.

Having served as the immediate past Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Old Mutual Life Assurance and the Managing Director of StarLife Assurance, Mr Addison joins Vanguard Life with diverse knowledge and experience in insurance and pensions management, strategy and finance, risk management and corporate governance

The release explained that Mr Addison had returned to the Vanguard Family where his professional journey in insurance began and where he worked for a decade.

“To him, this is a homecoming and his major strategic goal as he rejoins Vanguard Life to assist in the transformation of the business and, as he confidently put it, ‘to finish the unfinished business’ by leading the business to recapture its pioneering and dominant leadership position by shaping and impacting the insurance landscape in Ghana and beyond.”

Mr Addison who commented after his appointment noted that coming back to Vanguard Life at this time provided an awesome opportunity to put Vanguard Life where it was supposed to be – at the vanguard of the insurance league table in Ghana and beyond.

That tradition, according to him, must continue and Vanguard Life’s focus would be to re-enact and re-energise the vision of the forebears in growing its own talents for the industry.

About George Addison

George Addison comes to the position with over 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, 12 years of which he has been in leadership and senior management positions in underwriting, marketing, business and product development and general management.

He is a Chartered Insurer of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) of the United Kingdom (UK).

Mr Addison holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), Finance option and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He was also a product of the Life Insurance Module for Middle-Level Executives from the National Insurance Academy in Puna, India.

He is the author of “Standing Out” – a book on personal leadership for young executives who aspire to be at the top rung of the corporate ladder.