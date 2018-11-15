Pulse.com.gh logo
This is how much the Ghanaian government is spending to fight corruption

  Published: 2018-11-15

The government of Ghana has allocated funds to the Special prosecutor to help fight corruption.

Ghana's Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu play

Ghana's Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu

The government of Ghana has apportioned GH¢180 million to the office of the  Special Prosecutor’s to be used to resource the office and strengthen it to fight corruption in the country.

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, announced this in the presentation of the 2019 Budget to the country’s Parliament on Thursday November 15, 2018.

The minister said, “In line with government promise to protect the public purse, His Excellency the President remains committed to the fight against corruption.”

“The Special Prosecutor’s Office has been allocated an amount of GH¢180 million from Government of Ghana with a commitment to provide additional resources during the course of 2019 to enable the Special Prosecutor’s Office to carry out its mandate,” he added.

The appointment of the Special Prosecutor

A former Attorney General of the country, Mr Martin Alamisi Amidu was named as the Special Prosecutor by the President of Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo, on January 11, 2018.

His office was established to help fight against corruption in the country.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office which was established under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017(Act 959).

