In a tweet to congratulate all workers during the May Day celebration on Friday (May 1, 2020) he expressed optimism that they would come out stronger despite the pandemic.

Mr Grant in his tweet said: “Happy Workers Day and we look forward to greater times. May we all come out of this time stronger and better in our endeavours for a great Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“May the future of Ghana be greater than the past. We thank God for his mercies and grace.”

Meanwhile, addressing Ghanaians on the same day, President Akufo-Addo said the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is holding discussions with officials of the World Bank to raise more funds to deal with the effect of the COVID-19 on the local economy.

President Akufo-Addo said: “Discussions are ongoing with the World Bank to raise more funds which should be completed soon.”

“I have charged the Minister of Finance to work with the Bank of Ghana to design innovative policies and find more resources to strengthen the productive sectors of the economy particularly industry and agriculture. I understand that the process will shortly yield positive results.”

“The Minister for Finance and his South African counterpart are leading the efforts of African ministers of finance to take debt reliefs for our economies,” he added.

He further stated that “the World Bank has granted a debt repayment standstill for the next nine months which will result in our delayed principal interest payments totaling $500million.”

The president indicated that a priority for him is job creation.

He said because of this, measures have been put in place to create jobs for Ghanaians and also create an enabling environment for Ghanaians to create jobs and wealth for themselves.