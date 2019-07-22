This follows reports that Ghana struggled to find buyers for its cocoa last week as a $400 surcharge it had placed on the commodity became effective.

The officials have hence scheduled September 11, 2019, to look out for remedy for the menace.

The Head of Public Affairs at Cocobod, Fiifi Boafo who disclosed the information noted that the meeting will take place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and it is to ensure that players on the international market agree to the new floor price set by the two countries.

“The issue has to do with the ability of the industry. Ghana and Ivory Coast have agreed to meet all the international partners to have a meeting on the 11th of September to discuss pricing and other trading mechanisms. We have no doubt that the new trading mechanism will be accepted by all,” he explained.

The two countries after a series of meetings agreed to sell a tonne of cocoa for $2,600.

The surcharge was to provide additional income to cocoa farmers whose livelihood continue to depreciate despite being responsible for the key ingredient in the billion-dollar chocolate industry.