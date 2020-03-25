In a statement issued by the GMA, it said that the lockdown should exempt essential service providers.

“The GMA fully conscious of the threat posed by this pandemic, the disturbing trend of community spread and the obvious inadequate capacity of the nation’s health system to deal with the increased numbers of COVID-19 infection especially in the severe to critical cases, call on His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana to declare a nationwide lockdown with the exception of essential services with immediate effect.”

The statement entreated Ghanaians to abide by the lockdown if the government accepts and implements the suggestion.

“The lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens alike, [but it] is a proven option backed by science and along with other measures will ultimately be in our best interest. We call on all Ghanaians to support such a move in the national interest to save our nation from devastating effects of this pandemic.”

Ghanaians on social media have been calling for a lockdown while others also give reasons why Ghana cannot be on lockdown.

Read the full statement of the GMA below