The authority is hence, asking income earning persons, potential and existing recalcitrant taxpayers to amend their ways since its prosecution policy will deal with persons who violate the country’s tax laws.

The Commissioner General of the GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti made the revelation while launching the policy in the Ashanti Region.

The policy outlines the circumstances under which tax and customs offenders may be prosecuted and also standardises processes and procedures for prosecution by the GRA.

This policy will be used by all GRA officers who are mandated to enforce the laws governing taxes and duties in Ghana.

According to the GRA boss, the launch of the policy is part of measures to fulfil its core mandate of mobilising revenue for national development.

“The prosecution will be used to complement administrative actions contained in the tax laws for non-compliance to ensure that there is a constant and regular flow of revenue to the national coffers,'' he said.

Mr Kofi Nti further noted that the prosecution of tax offenders under the policy will be done to the highest ethical and professional standards, transparency and accountability to achieve the most appropriate and effective results, hence the authority will not use the new strategy to harass taxpayers.

The courts, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the police and other state agencies are part of stakeholders to play key roles in the effective implementation of the policy.