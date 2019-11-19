The deal was signed at the Dubai Air Show for three airplanes with a list price value of $877.5 million according to list prices.

This is to help Ghana quicken its plans to establish a home-based carrier

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, signed the deal on Ghana’s behalf.

After signing the MoU, Mr Adda said, “There is a growing demand for air travel to and from Ghana and we believe the advanced 787-9 Dreamliner gives us an efficient and flexible machine to launch a regional network and eventually serve international destinations in the future.”

“The 787 has an excellent reputation for its operational performance, fuel efficiency, and passenger experience and we are confident that we have the right partner for our new carrier,” he added.

He indicated that the national carrier which will be based in Accra will make the capital city a strategic hub that serves cities across West Africa. Future as well as destinations in Europe, North America, and Asia. He added that the government plans to open the airline to private investment and operation in the long-term.

The Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company Ihssane Mounir said, “Africa boasts a growing, young workforce and vast natural resources. We see the demand for air travel continuing to rise across the continent. Boeing is honored to work with Ghana in helping re-launch an airline to serve this vast market.”

“We look forward to working with the government on an integrated solution that includes the 787-9 Dreamliner and aviation services to support the new airline and provide a superior experience for its future passengers,” he added.

The 787-9 can carry 296 passengers and fly up to 7,530 nautical miles (13,950 kms). It reduces fuel usage and emissions by 20 to 25 percent compared to older airplanes. It is part of a family of three airplanes that offer long ranges and unmatched fuel efficiency in the 200 to 350 seat market.