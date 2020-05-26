Data for the survey will be collected via telephone interviews. The survey is expected to identify and measure the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on small, medium, and large-scale businesses operating in the country.

Businesses across the world are already complaining of the dire effects of the pandemic.

Currently, Ghana has recorded 6,808 cases with 2,070 recoveries and 32 deaths.

Globally the disease has killed nearly 350,000 people out of a little over 5 million cases.

“The survey will also assess measures put in place by businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build a better recovery for businesses. The outcome of the survey will enable government and development partners to come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on businesses.”

Prof Annim added that the results from the survey will inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding the progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The findings will also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs and businesses,” he said.

He also assured owners of businesses and individuals that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or any entity in any form, adding that, “the data collection does not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.”