He was profiled by telecoms entrepreneur and chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Mo Ibrahim in the pioneers' section of the list released today

According to Mo Ibrahim, the 43-year-old Ghanaian is committed to becoming one of Africa's foremost leaders.

He said Mr Swaniker's educational initiatives such as the African Leadership Academy, African Leadership Network and African Leadership University which hopes to educate three million leaders of tomorrow must be commended.

"Fred has the passion, understanding, and ability to take this great continent forward, through its young people. I am filled with hope knowing that he is there to help the next generation of African leaders to blossom."

In April this year, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame appointed Swaniker as the chairperson for the Rwanda Convention Bureau (RCB).

The RCB is tasked with developing tourism in that counRwanda.

Other Africans of note on the list are Egyptian and Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as multiple South African world and Olympic track-and-field champion, Caster Semenya.

The Time 100 (often stylized as TIME 100) is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time.

First published in 1999 as the result of a debate among American academics, politicians, and journalists, the list is now a highly publicized annual event.

The final list of influential individuals is exclusively chosen by Time editors with nominations coming from the TIME 100 alumni and the magazine's international writing staff.