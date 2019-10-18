In August, Nigeria closed its borders to neighbouring countries.

This has affected countries within the sub-region.

The CEO of AGI says Ghanaian goods worth millions of cedis are stuck at the border.

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has disclosed that goods belonging to Ghanaian traders and manufacturers are stuck at Benin’s border with Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, Seth Twum Akwaboah said the goods are worth millions of Ghana cedis.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr Twum Akwaboah said Nigeria’s border closure is greatly affecting members of the AGI.

“The closure of the borders is unfair to the spirit of ECOWAS, we have sent our complaints to the government. As we speak now, we have Ghanaian goods stuck at the Benin border, meanwhile Nigerian goods are entering our country,” the AGI CEO lamented.

He is however optimistic that the ongoing engagements by the Ghanaian government will yield positive results.

“There was a trip to Abuja which AGI was invited to be part of to go and discuss with our Nigerian counterparts how this issue could be resolved. And they have given us the indication that we are not the target which is a good result although not positive yet because the borders are still closed.”

Nigeria closed its borders with Benin in August this year to help curb nefarious activities at the border.

The Ghanaian Foreign Affairs Minister and Trade Minister have met their Nigerian counterparts in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Nigerian Minister stated that the border closure is not targeted at Ghanaians. Both countries have agreed to set out modalities to allow for free movement of goods from Ghana to Nigeria.

Before this meeting in Abuja, the Foreign Affairs Minister met and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana.