The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this at a press conference on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

According to him, “The information I have is that the Ghanaian and other West African authorities are completing arrangements so that they can be repatriated to their country of origin so that treatment will take place there. So, they will not be treated in this jurisdiction.”

The minister disclosed that the Guinean nationals arrived in Ghana before President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive for the closure of Ghana’s land, sea and air borders.

He said they arrived in the country 11 days ago and their presence in the country came to the attention of the government’s joint committee on health and security who immediately got them isolated.

They were subsequently tested for COVID-19 although they showed no signs, and their results came in positive around 10 am on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

“These persons as part of the enhanced surveillance were brought to the attention of the regional security and health team and 11 days ago, were put into self-isolation. They were asked to self-isolate 11 days ago and then were tested. The test result came in this morning around 10 am,” he said.

The 10 persons are currently asymptomatic; yet to show signs of COVID-19, but the government says it is collaborating with the relevant authorities in the West African sub-region to send them back to their home country for treatment.

Updates on regions with COVID-19 cases in Ghana

So far, cases have been confirmed in the Greater Accra Region, Ashanti Region, Northern Region and the Upper West Region.

Upper West region – 1 case

Ashanti Region – 8 cases

Northern Region – 10 cases

Greater Accra region – 133 cases (including 79 people mandatory quarantine)