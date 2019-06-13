He said this while delivering the keynote address at the Ghana mining and Energy Summit in Accra.

He said that the government is currently recalibrating domestic gas prices to be able to achieve the target.

The decision to recalibrate follows various complaints from businesses about the high cost of the commodity which makes it difficult for their businesses to thrive.

“We are also recalibrating domestic gas prices. We are doing all this because we know that cheaper sources of power are essential for the growth of our economy; essential for your operation as mining companies and essential if we have to accelerate the development of our country for the benefit of our people,” he said.

He also assured the public that the government has made interventions to ensure that the era of the constant power outage is a thing of the past.

“We are aware as a government that many business groups have expressed concern about the dumsor matter and we know that in the past, the mining sector faced difficulties mainly from the energy crisis.”

“I want to assure you that as partners in development, the government promises to work assiduously by ensuring that all businesses are safeguarded and not disrupted by energy challenges. We are facing the challenge head-on; Dumsor is a thing of the past,” he added.