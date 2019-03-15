His comments come after the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu, called on the government to release a load shedding timetable due to the recent power outages across the country.

Adam Mutawakilu said the recent power outages are due to the financial troubles facing the energy sector due to government’s mismanagement of the sector.

But Mr Amewu said the government has put in place measures to resolve the current power challenges in the next few days.

“The minority you know is not ready to accept the fact of what is happening now in the power sector because they would have wished that this country is brought back to the days of prolonged power outages. I can assure Ghanaians that the recent challenges are as a result of technical challenges and not generation issues. And we are ready to confront this problem to address it so Ghanaians can enjoy uninterrupted power supply.”

He said this while touring some substations and facilities connected to the recent power outages.