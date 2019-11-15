The Vice-Chancellor of UG, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu revealed this at the graduation ceremony for the College of Humanities.

He encouraged victims of sexual harassment to report any case of abuse so the university can deal with it.

“We particularly encourage people who may have fallen victim to such unfortunate incidents to take advantage of the sites and report the cases for redress,” he said.

He added that the university has put measures in place to ensure that complaints by students are not treated lightly but are actually investigated and dealt with.

"Following the broadcast, management set up a five-member fact-finding committee, chaired by Justice (retd) Vida Akoto-Bamfo, to inquire into the allegations.”

"I am happy to inform you that the committee submitted its report to me on Tuesday, November 12, 2019,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

He said after the report submission, the “management will, therefore, study the report and ensure implementation of the recommendations, using the appropriate adjudicatory processes stipulated under the basic law and policies of the university."

He added that the Centre for Gender Studies and Advocacy (CENGENSA) will start a training programme to get staff and students informed on what can be said to be sexual harassment as well as tips on how to respond to it “either as a perpetrator or victim”.

This is coming after a BBC investigative documentary showed two lecturers from the University of Ghana asking for sex or any amorous relationship in exchange for grades or academic help.

The two lecturers have denied any act. But the university has interdicted both of them as they investigate the matter.