This followed approval by President Nana Akufo-Addo on the recommendation of the Authority’s board that Prof Attafuah should be made to stay on for two more years.

A memo from the authority and was signed by the head of administration and human resources, W.K. Baffoe-Mensah, noted that Prof Attafuah’s contract takes effect from Monday, November 11, 2019, to November 10, 2021,

About Prof Attafuah

Prof Attafuah is a licensed Ghanaian criminologist, mediator, management consultant, and human rights advocate.

He is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party of Ghana.

Since January 2017, he has served as the Head of the National Identification Authority following his appointment by President Akufo-Addo.

He was the first Executive Secretary of the NIA under President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration.