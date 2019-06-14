Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at a state dinner held in his honour as part of his official visit to Guyana. He said that due to Ghana’s experience in the oil and gas sector the country will be in a good position to support Guyana.

“From my experiences, I believe that Ghana is well equipped to share the dos and don’ts and make available free, quality, technical assistance to you. Hopefully, the proper management of the new revenues will help finance this spectacular development of Guyana.”

He further indicated that Ghana, following the recent discovery by Aker Energy, can now be considered as a significant player in the oil industry.

The President, therefore, told his Guyanese counterpart, President David Granger that “we should explore promptly the possibility of establishing a joint vehicle to assist in the effective, initial management of oil and gas revenues.”

He also called for better diplomatic relations between both countries explaining that since the beginning of the relationship between the two countries they have not done much to create the relevant legal framework for the conduct of their bilateral co-operation.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, said Ghana is ready to deepen bilateral co-operation with Guyana in the areas of agriculture, energy, trade, and tourism.

“I am also glad to see that, on this trip, we have signed an Air Services Agreement, a Visa Waiver Agreement, and a Memorandum of Understanding on Investment, all with the view of strengthening our bilateral relations and establishing a legal framework for doing so.”

“I have no doubt, that, together, we can forge a new, strong partnership for cooperation between our two nations for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” he added.