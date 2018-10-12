Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are worth more than $100 billion — see how they spend it, from trapeze lessons to a 600-foot 'air yacht'

news

The founders of Google have a salary of $1. But they're still among the wealthiest people in the world.

With Bloomberg reporting his worth at $53.5 billion, Alphabet CEO Larry Page is the eighth-richest person in the world. Alphabet president Sergey Brin is just behind at No. 9, with a reported net worth of $52.1 billion.

Here's a look at how both Page and Brin spend their fortunes:

Sergey Brin and Larry Page founded Google (now owned by parent company Alphabet) in 1998 in a garage in Menlo Park, California.

Page was born in 1973 to two computer science professors at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Even at a young age, he enjoyed taking machines apart and trying to put them back together to understand how they functioned.

Page went to the University of Michigan for undergrad. While there, he was a member of the solar car team, proposed an overhaul of the school's bus system, and developed other business plans.

Brin and Page met in 1995, when Brin toured Page around Stanford University. Brin was a second-year graduate student in Stanford's computer science department and Page was considering attending. They reportedly both found each other "obnoxious" at first, but they became classmates.

Brin, the more gregarious of the two founders, was also born in 1973 to two scientists. But he was born in the Soviet Union, where his family faced anti-Semitism and couldn't pursue their careers to the fullest potential.

Brin came to the US when he was 6 and quickly proved his academic prowess. At 19, he graduated from the University of Maryland as a major in math and computer science.

Despite their initial spats, Brin and Page started working together on an interesting idea Page had about cataloging every link on the internet. BackRub, as it was called in its inception as a project in 1996, took off.

After dropping out of Stanford, the two founded Google in 1998 in this garage.

Twenty years later, Google is much more than just the No. 1 website in the world and the most-used search engine. It spans video content, mobile technology, education, digital libraries, and even self-driving cars.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, is worth $762.5 billion and employs some 89,000 people around the world.

Here's how the successful duo spends their fortune ...

In 2005, Page bought a $7.2 million home in Old Palo Alto. The home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built from 1931 to 1941 for Bay Area artist Pedro de Lemos.

At 9,000 square feet, the two-story home was built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. It's constructed of stucco and tile around a courtyard. Parts of the home were salvaged from a chapel that was partially destroyed during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake.

In 2009, after Page bought the historic home, he started buying adjacent properties to construct an environmentally-friendly estate. The 6,000-square-foot home has a roof garden with solar panels and four bedrooms.

We don't know much about what Page's home looks like on the inside, but we do know that sometimes his billionaire buddy Elon Musk, who doesn't own property in Silicon Valley, sleeps over.

"He'll e-mail and say, 'I don't know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?'" Page told Ashlee Vance for her book, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future." "I haven't given him a key or anything yet."

Brin has even swankier digs in New York City's tony West Village, where he's neighbors with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Tiger Woods. He bought a 3,457-square-foot penthouse there for $8.5 million in 2008.

The two-story, three-bedroom penthouse has a 1,200-square-foot wraparound terrace with views of lower Manhattan. The kitchen is outfitted with custom Moroccan tiles and top-of-the-line appliances.

Brin also lives in an estate in Los Altos Hills, California at an undisclosed location. Here's what a typical house there looks like.

A few years ago, Brin was rumored to be looking at an even more impressive space — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in ritzy Alpine, New Jersey. With an indoor basketball court, fitness center, and a pool, the incredible house would have cost Brin $48.88 million.

We don't know much about the Google cofounders' vacations, but we do know that they host the super-exclusive Google Camp every year in Sicily.

Google Camp takes place at the Vendura Resort, which has a 200-foot infinity pool, a mile of private coastline on the Mediterranean, and two 18-hole golf courses.

Page and Brin could enjoy authentic cuisine at Vendura's seven restaurants with Google Campers like Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, George Lucas, and Pharrell.

Staying at Vendura costs up to $2,000 for one night. That gets you a 1,600-square-foot villa with a private pool and dining area, two golf carts, and complimentary spa treatments upon arrival.

The two cofounders have also been known to spend their fortune vacationing in Fiji.

While they were in Fiji in 2012, Brin and Page rode in Brin's superyacht: a 73-meter vessel called the Dragonfly. Brin reportedly bought it for $80 million in 2011. Previously, it was available for charter it for $773,000 per week.

Constructed in 2009, the Dragonfly is the world's fastest superyacht. It has an open-air cinema, Jacuzzi, and dance floor. It can hold 18 guests and 16 crew members.

Meanwhile, Page's own superyacht isn't anything to sneeze at. The 60-meter vessel accommodates up to 12, has six decks, open and shaded sun decks, a gym, and Jacuzzi — as well as five Waverunners.

Brin and Page also travel by air. They bought a Boeing 767-200 in 2005 — an unusual choice as executives usually prefer Gulfstream jets.

The former passenger jet carries 50 passengers. There are several seating areas, two staterooms with connecting bathrooms and showers, and a dining area.

These guys don't just have a private plane — they also have an $82 million private airport. Google began building its own private airport near the San Jose airport in 2014.

Page doesn't just dabble in typical aircraft. While we don't know how often Page himself is taking the products for a spin, he does fund three flying car companies.

Despite his lofty ambitions, Page still reportedly drives a Toyota Prius.

Page and Brin both have been taken with a slightly more upscale eco-friendly vehicle: Tesla. The duo led an investment round of $40 million in Elon Musk's Tesla all the way back in 2006.

Brin was the fourth person to receive a Tesla Model X Crossover SUV in 2015 when it was first released — he snagged a white one.

Today, a Model X with seven seats, full self-driving capacity, and max performance costs $151,000.

Brin's Tesla was the subject of what was popularly speculated to be an elaborate April Fool's Day prank in 2013.

Reportedly, some of Google's employees vinyl-wrapped Brin's Model S, added rainbow eyelashes, and a Batman decal and wings.

The best part of Brin's Model S, though, has got to be the Google Chrome rims.

Page took his interest in Tesla even further in 2014 when said he would donate all of his billions to Elon Musk — rather than a charity, his family, or his own business.

Hopefully, Page would also give some money to his two children and his wife, Lucy Page Southworth. Southworth is a biomedical informatics researcher, and their children were born in 2009 and 2011. (Page is so private that we don't even know if the younger child is a boy or a girl. The older child is a boy.)

Brin also has two children with his former wife Anne Wojcicki, the cofounder and CEO of $1.5 billion personal genetics company 23andMe.

Brin's and Wojcicki's children don't exactly live in the lap of luxury that their parents' wild successes would indicate though. As Wojcicki told The New York Times last year, she wants to protect her children from the "insanity" of the billionaire lifestyle — the kids do their own laundry, for instance.

The duo are among the most philanthropic billionaires in the US. From 2000 to 2017, Brin has donated $37.5 billion (6% of his fortune) and Page $38.5 billion (4%). (That's nothing on Warren Buffet's giving 71% of his fortune, though.)

And Brin has been reportedly building an entire flying airship at a NASA research center near Mountain View, California. The project costs between $100 and $150 million — and is funded entirely by Brin.

The airship will measure more than 600 feet. Sources say Brin pictures the airship delivering goods and food on humanitarian missions, as well as being an "air yacht" for the billionaire's friends and family.

Brin also spends his money on a variety of thrill-seeking hobbies.

Brin is a lover of roller hockey, ultimate Frisbee, gymnastics, and high-flying trapeze. He has been spotted at advanced trapeze classes at the Circus Warehouse in New York City, which costs $1,760 per month.

Page has been known to kite board — sometimes with Richard Branson.

Brin pays 47 workers' salaries, who all work for him and his family — including ex-bankers who manage his philanthropy and finances, a fitness coordinator, a yacht captain, an archivist, and a photographer.

For these two 45-year-olds, the combined net worth of more than $100 billion is a far cry from their humble beginnings in the garage in Menlo Park where it all began.

