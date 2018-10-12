Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are worth more than $100 billion — see how they spend it, from trapeze lessons to a 600-foot 'air yacht'

- With a reported net worth of $53.5 billion, Alphabet CEO Larry Page is the eighth-richest person in the world.
- Alphabet president Sergey Brin is No. 9, with a reported net worth of $52.1 billion.
- See how the two Google founders spend their fortune.
The founders of Google have a salary of $1. But they're still among the wealthiest people in the world.
With Bloomberg reporting his worth at $53.5 billion, Alphabet CEO Larry Page is the eighth-richest person in the world. Alphabet president Sergey Brin is just behind at No. 9, with a reported net worth of $52.1 billion.
Here's a look at how both Page and Brin spend their fortunes:
Sergey Brin and Larry Page founded Google (now owned by parent company Alphabet) in 1998 in a garage in Menlo Park, California. (Michael Nagle/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Page was born in 1973 to two computer science professors at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan. Even at a young age, he enjoyed taking machines apart and trying to put them back together to understand how they functioned. (Reuters)
Source: " target="_blank"Larry Page"
Page went to the University of Michigan for undergrad. While there, he was a member of the solar car team, proposed an overhaul of the school's bus system, and developed other business plans. (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Brin and Page met in 1995, when Brin toured Page around Stanford University. Brin was a second-year graduate student in Stanford's computer science department and Page was considering attending. They reportedly both found each other "obnoxious" at first, but they became classmates. (Linda A. Cicero/Stanford University/Facebook)
Source: Wired
Brin, the more gregarious of the two founders, was also born in 1973 to two scientists. But he was born in the Soviet Union, where his family faced anti-Semitism and couldn't pursue their careers to the fullest potential. (Getty Images / Justin Sullivan)
Source: Wired, Moment
Brin came to the US when he was 6 and quickly proved his academic prowess. At 19, he graduated from the University of Maryland as a major in math and computer science. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)
Source: Moment
Despite their initial spats, Brin and Page started working together on an interesting idea Page had about cataloging every link on the internet. BackRub, as it was called in its inception as a project in 1996, took off. (Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)
After dropping out of Stanford, the two founded Google in 1998 in this garage. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Twenty years later, Google is much more than just the No. 1 website in the world and the most-used search engine. It spans video content, mobile technology, education, digital libraries, and even self-driving cars. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for Google)
Source: Alexa
Alphabet, Google's parent company, is worth $762.5 billion and employs some 89,000 people around the world. (Kimberly White/Getty Images)
Source: CNBC, Alphabet
Here's how the successful duo spends their fortune ... (Chris Hondros/Getty Images)
In 2005, Page bought a $7.2 million home in Old Palo Alto. The home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built from 1931 to 1941 for Bay Area artist Pedro de Lemos. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Sources: Gawker, Palo Alto Stanford Heritage
At 9,000 square feet, the two-story home was built in the Spanish Colonial Revival style. It's constructed of stucco and tile around a courtyard. Parts of the home were salvaged from a chapel that was partially destroyed during the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. (Gerosch/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: Palo Alto Stanford Heritage
In 2009, after Page bought the historic home, he started buying adjacent properties to construct an environmentally-friendly estate. The 6,000-square-foot home has a roof garden with solar panels and four bedrooms.
An aerial view of the block where Page has been purchasing homes. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Source: The Mercury News
We don't know much about what Page's home looks like on the inside, but we do know that sometimes his billionaire buddy Elon Musk, who doesn't own property in Silicon Valley, sleeps over. (AP)
Source: Business Insider
"He'll e-mail and say, 'I don't know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?'" Page told Ashlee Vance for her book, "Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future." "I haven't given him a key or anything yet."
Google co-founder Larry Page speaks with people at his lunch table during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 27, 2007. (REUTERS/Chip East)
Source: Business Insider
Brin has even swankier digs in New York City's tony West Village, where he's neighbors with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Tiger Woods. He bought a 3,457-square-foot penthouse there for $8.5 million in 2008. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)
Source: Zillow Porchlight, Business Insider
The two-story, three-bedroom penthouse has a 1,200-square-foot wraparound terrace with views of lower Manhattan. The kitchen is outfitted with custom Moroccan tiles and top-of-the-line appliances. (Google Maps Screenshot)
Source: Zillow Porchlight, Zillow
Brin also lives in an estate in Los Altos Hills, California at an undisclosed location. Here's what a typical house there looks like. (Ben Freedman/Flickr)
Source: The Wall Street Journal
A few years ago, Brin was rumored to be looking at an even more impressive space — a 30,000-square-foot mansion in ritzy Alpine, New Jersey. With an indoor basketball court, fitness center, and a pool, the incredible house would have cost Brin $48.88 million. (Noble Black Real Estate/YouTube)
Source: New York Post
We don't know much about the Google cofounders' vacations, but we do know that they host the super-exclusive Google Camp every year in Sicily. (Jari Mäkilä/Flickr)
Source: Business Insider
Google Camp takes place at the Vendura Resort, which has a 200-foot infinity pool, a mile of private coastline on the Mediterranean, and two 18-hole golf courses. (Verdura Resort Sicily/YouTube)
Source: Forbes
Page and Brin could enjoy authentic cuisine at Vendura's seven restaurants with Google Campers like Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, George Lucas, and Pharrell. (Verdura Resort Sicily/YouTube)
Source: Business Insider
Staying at Vendura costs up to $2,000 for one night. That gets you a 1,600-square-foot villa with a private pool and dining area, two golf carts, and complimentary spa treatments upon arrival. (Verdura Resort Sicily/YouTube)
Source: Vendura Resort
The two cofounders have also been known to spend their fortune vacationing in Fiji. (Jon-Eric Melsæter/Wikicommons)
Source: Business Insider
While they were in Fiji in 2012, Brin and Page rode in Brin's superyacht: a 73-meter vessel called the Dragonfly. Brin reportedly bought it for $80 million in 2011. Previously, it was available for charter it for $773,000 per week. (Abell Point Marina/YouTube)
Source: Business Insider, Daily Mail
Constructed in 2009, the Dragonfly is the world's fastest superyacht. It has an open-air cinema, Jacuzzi, and dance floor. It can hold 18 guests and 16 crew members. (Denarau Marina/YouTube)
Source: Business Insider, Daily Mail
Meanwhile, Page's own superyacht isn't anything to sneeze at. The 60-meter vessel accommodates up to 12, has six decks, open and shaded sun decks, a gym, and Jacuzzi — as well as five Waverunners. (OtagoDailyTimes/YouTube)
Source: Boat International
Brin and Page also travel by air. They bought a Boeing 767-200 in 2005 — an unusual choice as executives usually prefer Gulfstream jets. (BostonAirborne/YouTube)
Source: The Wall Street Journal
The former passenger jet carries 50 passengers. There are several seating areas, two staterooms with connecting bathrooms and showers, and a dining area. (bristolcardifairport/YouTube)
Source: The Wall Street Journal
These guys don't just have a private plane — they also have an $82 million private airport. Google began building its own private airport near the San Jose airport in 2014. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Source: Fast Company
Page doesn't just dabble in typical aircraft. While we don't know how often Page himself is taking the products for a spin, he does fund three flying car companies. (Kitty Hawk)
Source: The Verge
Despite his lofty ambitions, Page still reportedly drives a Toyota Prius. (Toyota)
Source: Reuters
Page and Brin both have been taken with a slightly more upscale eco-friendly vehicle: Tesla. The duo led an investment round of $40 million in Elon Musk's Tesla all the way back in 2006. (Reuters/Noah Berger)
Source: Tesla Motors
Brin was the fourth person to receive a Tesla Model X Crossover SUV in 2015 when it was first released — he snagged a white one. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Today, a Model X with seven seats, full self-driving capacity, and max performance costs $151,000. (Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider)
Source: Tesla
Brin's Tesla was the subject of what was popularly speculated to be an elaborate April Fool's Day prank in 2013. (Ryan Mac/Twitter)
Source: Business Insider, Wired
Reportedly, some of Google's employees vinyl-wrapped Brin's Model S, added rainbow eyelashes, and a Batman decal and wings. (Nathan Johns/Google+)
Source: Forbes
The best part of Brin's Model S, though, has got to be the Google Chrome rims. (Nathan Johns/Google+)
Source: Forbes
Page took his interest in Tesla even further in 2014 when said he would donate all of his billions to Elon Musk — rather than a charity, his family, or his own business. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Source: Business Insider
Hopefully, Page would also give some money to his two children and his wife, Lucy Page Southworth. Southworth is a biomedical informatics researcher, and their children were born in 2009 and 2011. (Page is so private that we don't even know if the younger child is a boy or a girl. The older child is a boy.) (Steve Jennings/Getty Images for MerchantCantos)
Source: CNN
Brin also has two children with his former wife Anne Wojcicki, the cofounder and CEO of $1.5 billion personal genetics company 23andMe. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider, Techcrunch
Brin's and Wojcicki's children don't exactly live in the lap of luxury that their parents' wild successes would indicate though. As Wojcicki told The New York Times last year, she wants to protect her children from the "insanity" of the billionaire lifestyle — the kids do their own laundry, for instance. (Donald Bowers/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)
Source: The New York Times
The duo are among the most philanthropic billionaires in the US. From 2000 to 2017, Brin has donated $37.5 billion (6% of his fortune) and Page $38.5 billion (4%). (That's nothing on Warren Buffet's giving 71% of his fortune, though.) (Ben Margot/AP Images)
Source: CNBC
And Brin has been reportedly building an entire flying airship at a NASA research center near Mountain View, California. The project costs between $100 and $150 million — and is funded entirely by Brin. (Oleg Alexandrov/Wikimedia Commons)
Source: The Guardian
The airship will measure more than 600 feet. Sources say Brin pictures the airship delivering goods and food on humanitarian missions, as well as being an "air yacht" for the billionaire's friends and family. (U.S. Air Force/Tiffany DeNault via Getty Images)
Source: The Guardian
Brin also spends his money on a variety of thrill-seeking hobbies. (Google+, Sergey Brin)
Source: Business Insider
Brin is a lover of roller hockey, ultimate Frisbee, gymnastics, and high-flying trapeze. He has been spotted at advanced trapeze classes at the Circus Warehouse in New York City, which costs $1,760 per month. (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider, Circus Warehouse
Page has been known to kite board — sometimes with Richard Branson. (Sergio Camacho/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider
Brin pays 47 workers' salaries, who all work for him and his family — including ex-bankers who manage his philanthropy and finances, a fitness coordinator, a yacht captain, an archivist, and a photographer. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Source: Bloomberg
For these two 45-year-olds, the combined net worth of more than $100 billion is a far cry from their humble beginnings in the garage in Menlo Park where it all began. (Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)
Source: Business Insider