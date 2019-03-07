According to the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri the government is considering fast-tracking the privatization process for the abattoir.

So far, privatization seems to be the only viable option left on the table to save the hailing national abattoir from insolvency, says the government.

KMC has been struggling financially since its re-opening in 2006.

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) is facing bankruptcy and its racing against time to stay afloat if it does not immediately receive a capital injection from the private sector.

CS Kiunjuri says his ministry will next week form a task force to kick start the privatization process that would be spearheaded by the privatization commission.

Kiunjuri says the government cannot sustain the loss-making abattoir and there is a need for an injection of additional capital to bring the KMC back to profitability and protect thousands of jobs supported by the facility.

The government has been quick however to allay fears that the KMC will be less competitive once privatized saying the facility will be a boost to the livestock sub-sector as it will join other 4 privately owned abattoirs that are currently exporting meat products.

