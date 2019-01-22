This is because the country has met a series of requirements spelt out in the voluntary partnership agreement that was signed with the European Union (EU) over a decade ago.

The deal will be a historic one since Ghana will be the first country in Africa to get clearance to export timber to the European market.

Processes of the deal are being finalised to issue the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) the license.

This will ensure that the export of timber and wood products to the EU meets the acceptable standards.

According to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mr John Allotey, the country would be the second in the world, after Indonesia, to get that licence from the EU.

He disclosed this to reporters on Monday, January 21, 2019 when the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Diana Acconcia, led a delegation from the continental body and the ministry to pay a courtesy call on the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, as part of a joint tour of some forest reserves in the region with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh.

The tour is aimed at taking stock of the progress Ghana has made in the move towards achieving the feat of exporting wood products to the EU in a sustainable manner.

However, the minister said the government is seriously working on improving the governance structure in terms of the forest sector, streamlining of law and enhancing the participation of local communities and civil society organisations (CSOs).

He further added that "We are at the very final part where there will be a joint assessment of the protocols, we have followed so far to ensure that we are following the objectives that have been set out in the voluntary partnership agreement with the EU."