Grimes and Elon Musk have been spotted together for the first time since the SEC filed a lawsuit claiming that Musk falsely claimed he would take Tesla private at $420 to amuse his girlfriend (TSLA)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Elon Musk and Grimes were spotted on at a pumpkin patch with the Tesla founder's five sons over the weekend. This is the first time the pair has been seen together in public since the SEC sued Musk for making false or misleading statements about taking Tesla private.

Now, Grimes and Musk seem to have reconnected: the couple was spotted at a pumpkin patch last weekend with Musk's five sons. It was the first time they were spotted in public together since the SEC investigation.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty)

Tesla founder Elon Musk and indie pop singer and producer Grimes seem to have reconnected.

Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were caught on camera visiting a pumpkin patch with Musks' five sons in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The outing marks the first time the pair have been spotted in public together after Musk was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in late September. The suit, which Musk settled out of court, accused Musk of false or misleading statements about taking Tesla private — in part to amuse Grimes.

In mid-August, Musk set off a dramatic sequence of events for Tesla when he tweeted that he was taking the company private at $420 per share. The filing stated that Musk claims he calculated the $420 price point based on a 20% premium on the day's closing share price, which resulted in a price of $419.

"Musk stated that he rounded the price up to $420 because he had recently learned about the number's significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price,'" the filing reads.

Elon Musk once again follows Grimes on Twitter.

(Twitter)

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, began dating Musk in spring 2018. However, the relationship seems to have been on-again and off-again, based on Musks' social media habits, since August.

Musk deleted his Instagram and unfollowed Grimes on Twitter in mid-August, soon after he announced plans to take Tesla public. Musk has since refollowed Grimes (in mid-September) and unfollowed her (in late September). As of Monday, Musk once against follows Grimes on Twitter.

Representatives for Elon Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

