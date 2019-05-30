She succeeds Gabriel Opoku-Asare who was recently appointed as Head of Society by Guinness Ghana’s parent company Diageo.

Sylvia has over 14 years of experience working with multinational organizations in Corporate Affairs, Crisis and Reputation Management, Policy Advocacy and Compliance.

She recently spearheaded the successful regulatory approvals for Ghana’s first telecommunications merger between Bharti Airtel and Millicom, the parent company of Tigo.

After the two telcos were merged, she was appointed to lead AirtelTigo’s Government and Community Relations. Prior to that, she was a leadership team member responsible for Government and Regulatory Affairs at Tigo. She has now carved a niche for herself as an expert in this area.

Sylvia previously worked with MTN, (Scancom Ghana Limited) and the Volta River Authority and is currently a Board member of the Ghana Investment for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) and the Ghana Innovations Hub under the Ministry of Communications.

She holds an MBA in Management from the Coventry University - UK and is an alumnus of the University of Ghana. She is currently pursuing an LLB with the University of London.

The Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, Gavin Pike said, “We are really excited to have Sylvia join our team with her wealth of experience and knowledge. She has the right mindset to support our ambition to be the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Ghana, which is very critical”.

Sylvia is expected to provide leadership for the company’s public policy, sustainability, and corporate communications efforts to help Guinness Ghana achieve its ambitions.