Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop settles $145,000 lawsuit over baseless vaginal eggs health claims

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company, Goop, was selling $66 vaginal eggs they said balanced hormones, and made it easier to wait for the restroom.

Ten prosecutors across California together brought a lawsuit against Goop on Friday, and won a $145,000 civil penalty on Tuesday.

Goop has to refund people who bought the Jade or Rose Quartz Egg, or an essential oil which claimed to cure depression.

In future it also has to get scientific proof for products before claiming their health benefits.

You can still buy the eggs on Goop's website.

Goop claimed their vaginally inserted $66 "Jade Egg" could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office reported.

The ten prosecutors from the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device (FDMD) Task Force said the claims "were not supported by competent and reliable science," in the case at the Napa County Superior Court which ran from Friday to Tuesday.

Goop told SFGate: "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably."

Goop had also claimed that their Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend oil could help prevent depression.

Here's what the eggs look like: After the judgement, the Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said: "We will vigilantly protect consumers against companies that promise health benefits without the support of good science…or any science."

The full price of the $66 Jade Egg, the $55 Rose Quartz Egg, and the $22 Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend will be refunded if you bought them between January 12, 2017 and August 31, 2017, the Santa Clara District Attorney said.

The court judgement also includes new rules stopping Goop from making "any claims regarding the efficacy or effects of any of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence that substantiates the claims," the Santa Clara District Attorney's statement said.

The most recent description of the Jade Egg on Goop's website says: "This nephrite jade stone helps connect the second chakra (the heart) and yoni for optimal self-love and well being."

A popular Youtube review of the Jade Egg read out the egg's instructions: "Boil it for a few minutes to clean it...place it on a beautiful piece of fabric...light a candle...burn some sage...become one with your egg."

