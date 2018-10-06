Pulse.com.gh logo
H&M has a futuristic test store that's more expensive than anything else we've seen from the brand


  Published: , Refreshed:

H&M's concept store launched in an existing location in Stockholm in November 2017. This minimalist store focuses on quality over quantity.

A typical H&amp;M store. play

A typical H&M store.

(Shutterstock/spatuletail)

  • H&M has a concept store in Sweden that offers a curated selection of clothing and accessories.
  • This store is the antithesis of H&M's standard locations. It speaks to the direction in which brick-and-mortar shopping is headed, casting doubt on whether H&M in its original form is still viable in the current market.
  • We took a look around the store via Instagram.

H&M's vision for the store of the future is minimalist, curated, and pricey — everything that the original H&M is not.

Its new concept store, which was unveiled in November 2017 in one of its existing locations in Sweden, is the antithesis of a typical H&M store. Shoppers come in to shop its limited collection of clothing, have a coffee in the store, or even take a yoga class.

While this is currently the only H&M store of its kind, it's telling of where the company believes retail is headed. It's a very different direction from what we see in the rest of its often chaotic and cluttered fleet of stores.

Once the king of fast fashion, H&M has stumbled in recent years and lost out to more nimble online players such as ASOS and Boohoo, which have cut down supply-chain times and swooped in to poach customers. As a result, sales growth at H&M has slowed. It has also battled with a mountain of unsold inventory and seen its stock price slump.

One of H&M's key areas of success has been its sister brands, specifically Cos, which is the second-largest brand in the company's portfolio and is focused on better-quality but higher-cost clothing.

The overlap between Cos and its concept store is far greater than at its own H&M brand, signifying that Cos may have become the model for H&M stores of the future.

Take a look around H&M's concept store below:

H&M's concept store is located in the upmarket Karlaplan neighborhood in Stockholm, Sweden.

View this post on Instagram

Experimental @hm store #emo#8J+Puw==## #hmukraine

A post shared by Ulyana Boyko (@boykoulyana) on



The store is tailored to the local shopper and carries a larger selection of its more expensive "Premium Quality" and "Trend" collections. The premium collection of clothing includes more expensive items such as cashmere sweaters and real leather jackets.

Source: Reuters



Inside, it looks significantly more luxurious than a typical H&M store.



The changing rooms are big and airy ...



... and there is more emphasis on the interior design of the store.

View this post on Instagram

Världens finaste H&M butik.

A post shared by Emmelie Berkö (@emmelieberko) on



Rather than cramming in lots of racks of clothing, this location has a limited collection ...

View this post on Instagram

H&M Concept Store #emo#8J+PvA==###hm

A post shared by Joakim Aglo (@joakimaglo) on



... which includes a homeware section.



Its minimalist design looks a lot more like its higher-priced but better-quality sister store, Cos.

A Cos store in New York. play

A Cos store in New York.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Cos has become one of the more successful areas of H&M's business. In a six-month report for the period from December 2016 to May 2017, H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson said that Cos' profitability is in line with H&M despite having 95% fewer stores.



"The concept is based on a feeling of home, inviting and welcoming, where you want to stay for a long time,” Open Studio, the trendy design company that created the space, wrote on its website.

"After talking to the customers, we've been wanting to create a warmer and more personal feeling," Anna Tillberg, head of The Laboratory, H&M's innovation think tank that is developing the new concept, told Reuters.



To encourage customers to spend more time in the store, it offers extra services, including a coffee area.

View this post on Instagram

Better start on this friday #steamery #breakfast

A post shared by erikaantoniaisabel (@erikaantoniaisabel) on



It also stocks local brands.



According to Reuters, yoga classes and events are put on for loyalty club members.



H&M has been increasingly looking to diversify from its core brand and test out new concepts.

H&amp;M has been increasingly looking to diversify from its core brand and test out new concepts. play

H&M has been increasingly looking to diversify from its core brand and test out new concepts.

(Nyden)

In April, it launched a new, millennial-focused brand called Nyden, which professes to be "affordable luxury." This brand operates online and via pop-ups, rolling out a limited collection of clothing in small batches.



