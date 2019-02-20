Work-life balance has become elusive to many. A lot of people overwork and overstress themselves without the right incentives. They are poorly compensated.

According to Alicia McElhaney, business journalist and founder of the financial literacy site ‘She Spends’, there are certain benefits beyond salary you can, and should negotiate for when you get a new job.

Here are the 8 benefits beyond salary you should negotiate for when you get a new job, according to experts:

1. A higher salary

It might seem like a no-brainer, but most people actually don’t negotiate their salaries. However, it is important to ask for a higher salary. It will help you in the future when your needs grow.

When arriving at a number to negotiate for, keep it in line with the job title, the level of the position, the field, and the area in which the job is located.

2. More vacation time

Negotiating for additional vacation time can be a particularly effective strategy if the salary isn’t ideal.

For example, if you’d be taking a significant pay cut by moving into the new job, or if the offer is on the lower end of your range (or even below it) and the company can’t or won’t budge on it, feel free to ask for more vacation time for some emergencies but do not abuse it.

3. The ability to work remotely

Working remotely a few days a week or even just one can do wonders for your work-life balance. You don’t have to commute, you can wear whatever you want unless you’ve got video conferences scheduled with clients or something like that. You have to get a little more freedom with how you spend your breaks.

4. Commuter subsidies

Commuter subsidies are huge because they take some money from your salary, which means that you’re essentially getting more bang for your buck.

Subsidised transportation means more money in your pocket. It is therefore important to negotiate on commuter subsidies when you get a new job.

5. A flexible schedule

Having a flexible schedule can mean a lot of things, particularly for exempt employees. If the employer you’re negotiating with has set office hours or requires coverage at specific times, or if your industry, in general, isn’t known for its adaptability, flexible scheduling may not be on the table for you; you’ll have to know both the employer’s norms and your industry norms in order to negotiate for it. But if the job is such that flexibility can be arranged, it’s worth bringing up.

6. Health and wellness benefits

The work-life balance perks here are related to the effects physical activity has on our wellbeing. There’s a correlation between being physically activity and having a lesser risk of developing depression or anxiety. What’s more, you can reap these benefits with just 20 minutes of exercise a day. Say yes to a work perk that literally makes you happier and healthier.

7. Work devices and related services

If you are expected to be working in environments other than the employer’s offices on the regular, having a work-supplied laptop, phone, and/or other devices might be worth asking for. Having different devices for work and non-work purposes can help keep your professional and personal lives separate. You only perform work-related tasks on devices specifically designated for that purpose, leaving your personal devices for personal use.

8. Professional development

While working, it is important to have some professional developments. It is important to negotiate for in-service training to improve your working capacity. Do not hesitate to talk about the opportunity of furthering your education to make you a better person.