The GSA stated that it visited 65 fuel stations and found out 10 were cheating and 2 had broken the GSA seal without permission.

The number of stations visited are Shell (11), Total (15), GOIL (12), Fraga Oil (1), Lucky Oil (1), Engen (1), Frimps (2), Petrosol (3), Top Oil (2), Star oil (2), Goodness

(1), Semanhyia (1), Galaxy Oil ( (1), Nick Petroleum (2), Agapet (1), Puma (2), Glory Oil (1), Allied (1), Radiances (1), EVl (1), Power Fuel (1), Universal (1), Compass Oleum (1)

Below are the 10 fuel station found to be cheating customers.

1. Shell, Motorway Extension

2. Total, McCarthyHill

3. GOIL Mile 11

4. Frimps Oil, Tetegu junction

5. GOIL, Galilea

6. Frimps Oil, Spintex Road

7. Glory Oil, Spintex Road

8. Allied Oil, Sakaman

9. Shell, Amanfrom West

10. Goodness Energy, Kasoa

In addition, 2 companies Galaxy Oil and Agapet both located on the Spintex Road had broken the GSA seal without permission.