Starting a business is an important first step for entrepreneurs.

But what happens when you can not seem to find enough customers?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Below is all you need to attract the right clientele.

You have successfully launched your business now all you need is to start making money. To do that, you need paying customers because no customers means no business.

Try these three tips and watch your customer base grow quickly:

Start by defining your target audience

It is easy to attract your customers when you know who to sell to. You do this by figuring out who needs your product. See your product/business as a solution to your customers’ need.

Figure out your audience

Advertise in the right places

The next step is to meet your customers where they already are. The key to advertising successfully is to showcase your value where your target audience is.

You do not want to advertise on the radio when your customers are on social media, on television when your audience does not watch traditional TV programs or via email subscriptions when your market relies on WhatsApp for information. You will just end up wasting your money.

Advertise where your audience can see your product/service (Twitter)

Maintain a good reputation

Word of mouth (referrals from existing clients) is the oldest, cheapest and one of the best ways to get more customers. It is even more important now that research shows that more people are becoming increasingly suspicious of paid advertising.

This is based on your reputation. So, make sure you do good work because a happy and satisfied customer is likely to share their experience with their family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and sometimes, strangers on social media.

Online reputation

You can also start a referral or reward program for your existing customers. Offer discounts or free goods/services when they refer people.