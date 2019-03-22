These 37 entrepreneurs were among 3,050 applicants across the world who selected.

About 216,000 entrepreneurs across the world submitted their applications but 3,050 pulled through.

Some parameters used in selecting shortlisted applicants include feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, leadership skills and viability of the idea.

The announcement was made by the foundation while it held the TEFSelection themed “Meet the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs” in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2019.

About the Tony Elumelu Foundation African entrepreneurs

Every year, the Tony Elumelu Foundation opens its application portal to African entrepreneurs, with businesses of less than three years old. Through its $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, the Foundation empowers 1,000 entrepreneurs annually, who receive $5,000 in non-refundable seed capital, access to mentors, a 12-week training programme and opportunities to promote their businesses to a global audience.

All applicants receive access to TEFConnect, Africa’s digital entrepreneurial hub, which provides access to networks, training, further capital sources and business opportunities.

Here are the 37 Ghanaians who were selected for the programme

1. Adu Samuel - Fashion

2. Affum Daniel Nana - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

3. Aggrey Emmanuel Mensah - Healthcare

4. Akoamah Maame Kesewah – Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

5. Alato Elikplim Abla - Commercial/Retail

6. Amadu Abubakari - Financial Services

7. Amanfo Thomas Gbangu – Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

8. Amekpor David Delali - Tourism/Hospitality

9. Ankamah Joseph - Education and Training

10. Ansah Edmund Effah - Professional Services

11. Appram Sebastian Kweku - WasteManagement

12. Batsa Michael Kwasi - Manufacturing

13. Clottey Thomas Papa Nii - Healthcare

14. Doku Amos Narh - Healthcare

15. Edze Eric Kofi - ICT

16. Hamidu Ibrahim - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

17. Koney Michael Laryea - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

18. Koranteng-Yorke Millicent Ayebea - Media and Entertainment, Agriculture (Agri-Business, Farming)

19. Okomo Ursulle Ondo - Commercial/Retail

20. Omvang Attanda Cedric Thierry Affoyon - Commercial/Retail

21. Ongoua Foldy Sandford - Professional Services

22. Yeno Alvine Farida - Healthcare

23. Korda Henry Kwame - Education and Training

24. Kpakpo Jephthah Adotey - ICT

25. Kwadey Shadrach Sarpei - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

26. Ley Zoussi Isabelle - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

27. Martinson Oduku Funmi - Commercial/Retail

28. Mensah Maxwell - Manufacturing

29. Ofori-Sam Martin - Manufacturing

30. Okyere Shadrack Mensah - Waste Management

31. Owusu Freda Hanson- Education and Training

32. Tagoe Eric Amankwa - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

33. Tawiah Francis Edem Kosi - Agriculture (AgriBusiness, Farming)

34. Taylor Daniel Ekow Nyimfa - Manufacturing

35. Yawson Frederica A - Consulting

36. Yeboah Kwabena Obiri – Waste Management

37. Zar Obed Kwame - Oil & Gas