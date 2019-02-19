Business moguls, policymakers and investors will converge at the 7th Africa CEO Forum between March 25 to 26, 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The forum will also include presentations from top women executives on how to bring gender parity into more boardrooms.

We look at some of the panel sessions happening at the 2019 Africa CEO Forum.

In order to cement Africa’s trade treaties, increase foreign direct investment, and offer common fronts for private sectors to thrive, business moguls, policymakers and investors will converge at the 7th Africa CEO Forum between March 25 to 26, 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The two-day event will feature more than 40-panel sessions and workshop discussions and case studies which will centre around but not limited to how to determine real priorities needed for economic integration among African countries.

The President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame will open the event alongside Philippe Le Houérou, Chief Executive Officer, IFC and Amir Ben Yahmed, Managing Director, Jeune Afrique Media Group and President, AFRICA CEO FORUM.

Industry outlook on key economic sectors, strategic discussions and women in business are some of the panel sessions that interest us.

Here's a look at some of these panel sessions happening at the Africa CEO Forum:

Economic integration session

At the just concluded African Union (AU) meeting, Botswana and Zambia joined the list of countries that have signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. This brings the number of member-states to 49 out of 55 African countries.

At this session, Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda, and Philippe Le Houérou, Chief Executive Officer, IFC will take business leaders and policymakers through the economic benefits of the AfCFTA and how cross-border infrastructure, air transport agreements, free movement can impact Africa's economic growth.

It will be moderated by Eleni Giokos, Business Correspondent, CNN and have in attendance an expert - Carlos Lopes, Honorary professor, University of Cape Town, Visiting Fellow, University of Oxford and Former Executive Secretary, UNECA.

Private sector financing

International development institutions will dialogue with the private sector on best practices to implement development funding for the private sector. Procedures for local financing and how both institutions can navigate opportunities.

The session will include five speakers -- Sergio Pimenta, Vice President, Middle-East & Africa, IFC, Ambroise Fayolle, Vice president, European Investment Bank, Peter van Mierlo, Chief Executive Officer, FMO, Pierre Guislain, Vice-President, Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, African Development Bank and Joachim Nagel, Member of the Executive Board, KfW.

Yana Kakar, Global Managing Partner, Dalberg Advisors, will moderate the session.

Industry outlook - Agribusiness in Africa

Speakers at this session include Vimal Shah, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bidco Africa, Marc Roussel, Senior Vice-Président Africa, Bureau Veritas and Joshua Rugema, Country Director and Head of East Africa, East Africa Exchange together with Dr Agnès Kalibata, President, AGRA.

Discussions will centre around how regional agro-industrial spaces contribute to modernising smallholder farming activities and the boost intra-African trade.

Industry outlook - Logistics

During this session, panellists will discuss ways how to reshape Africa's logistics value chain movement of goods from ports to hinterland with a focus on major hubs and route to harness.

Speakers for the session include Amadou Diallo, Chief Executive Officer, Middle-East and Africa, DHL Global Forwarding, Thierry Ehrenbogen, Chief Executive Officer, Bolloré Logistics and Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman, Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority.

It will be moderated by Pierre Pozzo di Borgo, Chief Industry Specialist, IFC and Amaury de Féligonde, Partner, Okan will be an expert on the panel.

Industry outlook - Finance

The session will discuss the geographical expansion strategies of African banking groups. It will also focus on how African banks can leverage digital banking on pan-African strategy.

Speakers for the session include, Alioune Ndiaye, Chief Executive Officer, Orange Middle-East & Africa, Patrick Njoroge, Governor, Central Bank of Kenya and Sunil Kaushal, Chief Executive Officer Africa & Middle-East, Standard Chartered while Luis Cunha, Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company Africa will be the expert.

Ramah Nyang, Reporter, CGTN will moderate this session.

Industry outlook - Healthcare

Marie-Ange Saraka-Yao, Managing Director of Resource Mobilisation and Private Sector Partnerships, GAVI, The Vaccin Alliance and Farid Fezoua, President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Africa will discuss how digital technology can aid access to affordable and quality health services.

Mathieu Lamiaux, Senior Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group will serve as an expert and Amit Thakker, Chairman, Africa healthcare foundation will moderate the session.

Women in Business

The session will discuss the role of women in organisations and challenges they face as members of different board as well as how to bring gender parity to African boardrooms.

Women in leadership positions such as Christina Foersters, CEO, Brussels Airlines, Jesmane Boggenpoel, Directrice indépendante non-exécutive, EOH Holdings Ltd and Massogbe Toure, Chief Executive Officer, SITA will deliver a speech in this session.

A keynote speech will be delivered by Bella Disu, Group Executive Director, Globacom while the event will be moderated by Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu, Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC and Julie Gichuru, Chief Executive Officer, Arimus Media.

Why you should attend

CEOs:

Benefit from an unrivaled networking platform with top decision-makers.

Identify new business opportunities with the world’s most influential business leaders.

Learn from the world-class consultants and experts on how to navigate your company’s greatest challenges.

Investors:

Gain exclusive insights on the most promising investment projects in Africa.

Build lasting relationships with government officials who are looking to create strong alliances and business partnerships

Adjust your strategies to the current economic and geopolitical outlook.

Government and policy makers:

Showcase your country's strategies and vision for attracting investors into your country.

Get deeper insights into sector to build new projects.

Turn the world’s top investors into partners.

Where to apply:

2019 Africa CEO Forum will hold between March 25 and 26, 2019 in Kigali, Rwanda, To attend, visit www.theafricaceoforum.com or register HERE